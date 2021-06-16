Criticism, ‘The Poet and the Spy’: The Decline of the Intellect

The passage of time has not managed to remove the aura of a complex, ambiguous and uncomfortable character in history from Gabriele D’Annunzio. Poet, novelist, poet, playwright, intellectual and also a military man – considered a war hero after the First World War. His ideas about Italian nationalism were one of the main inspirations for Italian fascism, with Mussolini himself one of his pupils. Hence, despite being against the alliance of Italy with Germany at the dawn of World War II, as well as never related to the actions of the Duce, continue to be a tremendously uncomfortable figure in the recent history of the transalpine country.

With which, getting closer to his figure, especially in the last years of his life, is a rather ambitious and complicated undertaking. Documentary filmmaker Gianluca Jodice has dared to do so, making his debut with ‘The Poet and the Spy’, nominated for five Nastro d’argento Awards and became one of the first Italian hits at the box office after the reopening of cinemas in the Mediterranean country. Jodice, who also signs the script, it enters the early years of fascism in a way that avoids value judgments in its protagonists, which allows to know more in depth the bowels of the beginnings of the repression of Mussolini.

To get closer to both the golden years of the fascist dictatorship and how awkward D’Annunzio always was, Jodice takes advantage of the figure, also historical, of Giovanni Comini, federal secretary of Brescia and one of the young promises of Mussolini’s party. Comini, who had to follow and spy on D’Annunzio before a possible seditious declaration of the author against whom he was his ward, serves the public to appreciate the life of the famous intellectual in its fullest decline.

And Jodice is fairly right, well manages to show the grays in which fascism moved, while condemning it, an exercise not easy to carry out, since the filmmaker was in danger of humanizing one of the perpetrating ideologies of crimes against humanity both in the years prior to World War II and during the war.

The formidable twilight performance of Sergio Castellitto

On the other hand, He achieves it thanks to the technical part of the film, since ‘The Poet and the Spy’ has a majestic production design and artistic direction, by Tonino Zera and Marco Bagnoli, as well as a twilight photograph, made by Daniele Ciprì. Emulating the last breaths of D’Annunzio, as well as how the writer saw life from his imposing golden cage, the citadel Vittoriale degli italiani, which continues to exude beauty and melancholy.

Even so, all that careful technical section would not have come to fruition if it had not been for its main actors. Even if Francesco Patanè manages to become a gifted student eager to learn, he is Sergio Castellitto the one that manages to take this careful historical and academic biopic drama to another level.

The veteran Italian actor blends in with D’Annunzio, offering a dedicated and passionate performance, transmitting that feeling of lost glory, of an illustrious man who lived better years, of that conqueror of the one who created the free State of Fiume. Castellitto honors D’Annunzio as a symbol of decadence, offering an interpretation that It evokes that of Dirk Bogarde in ‘Death in Venice’, only changing the fascination of a delicate ephebe for that of a nation on its way to its doom. There could be no better simile, as Visconti himself, the aristocratic filmmaker and emblem of the intellectual left during the post-war years, endorsed ‘The Innocent’, the film adaptation of D’Annunzio’s novel.

‘The Poet and the Spy’ is a remarkable letter of introduction from a director who seems to have as main references current Italian filmmakers such as Pietro Marcello or Alice Rohrwacher. A debut feature that knows how to avoid the controversy and ambiguity that revolves around the figure of D’Annunzio. A carefully made feature film.

Note: 7

The best: The interpretation of Sergio Castellitto, his interpretive duel with Francesco Patanè. His careful production design and twilight photography.

Worst: It is too academic, it cannot fully enter the figure of D’Annunzio, as if it did not want to enter into dilemmas that could put the director in a contradiction.