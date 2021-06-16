Criticism, ‘The other bodyguard 2’: New European tour of the cronies

In 2017, Ryan Reynolds laughed at himself with ‘The Other Bodyguard’, in which he escorted a thug hitman played by Samuel L. Jackson. A film full of action and acid humor, the kind in which the protagonist of ‘Deadpool’ feels like a fish in water. Now they repeat it again with ‘The other bodyguard 2’, at a party of fireworks and explosions to which Salma Hayek joins -which had already appeared in the first installment- in a much larger role.

And the truth, this second installment lives up to the word repetition. The first was a kind of European tour of Reynolds and Jackson, causing the impression of shooting in several cities more because of fiscal conditions than anything else. Yes, the formula worked, at least for the public. However, the sense of déjà vu in this sequel is constant, only swapping Amsterdam or The Hague for Trieste, Portofino or Zagreb. And, yes, both the beauty of the Liguria region and that of the Adriatic make this new international tour have tremendously beautiful settings.

However, That does not mean that, deep down, ‘The other bodyguard 2’ is a succession of scenes full of shots, explosions, extreme violence and foul language. It is true that he has certain moments in which he manages to get a sly and scoundrel smile at the public (thanks to the fact that Reynolds continues to know how to play those action heroes with the soul of losers), but it does not avoid feeling that it is before a proposal that is more of the same. The bad guy doesn’t help either, a parody of the European tycoons that, in addition, demonstrates the ignorance of the tensions of the European Union both of its scriptwriters -Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy and Phillip Murphy- as of its director, Patrick Hughes.

Ideal for those fans of action and hooligan humor who did not see the first movie

And that sense of parody extends to his characters. Reynolds knows how to find the right spot, but Jackson and Hayek seem to be entering a contest of who’s more over the top and infuriating. The rest of the secondary does not help either, the villain he plays Antonio Banderas looks like the masculine and tacky version of the bad Julianne Moore in the second part of ‘Kingsman’; Frank Grillo goes with the automatic pilot and other interpreters, like Morgan Freeman, Tom Hopper or Gabriella Wright are tremendously wasted.

For fans of extreme action movies and hooligan humor, ‘The Other Bodyguard 2’ may work, especially for those who have not seen the first part. He never manages to get rid of that feeling of forced sequel, the kind that seeks to emulate the success of the first but without knowing how, as happened with recent titles such as’ Blair Witch ‘,’ The king of Zamunda ‘,’ Damn neighbors 2 ‘or’ xXx : Reactivated ‘.

Note: 4

The best: The scenes in which the different Italian scenes can be appreciated.

Worst: The gags are no longer funny as they are a repetition of their predecessor, their characters are so highly exaggerated that they are no longer credible.