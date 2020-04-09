You are in line at the supermarket, waiting for your turn to come, or maybe you are standing in the middle of a traffic jam, or you are waiting for your girlfriend to leave the fitting room of a clothing store, or to the bus with the phone in hand ; in short, that you are somewhat distracted, when, suddenly, the reality that surrounds you seems to converge towards a single point and makes it shine. And then you realize that you just ran into one of them.

The moments of inadvertent happiness work like this: They can nest anywhere, ready to fly over your head and make you open your eyes at the most unexpected moment. Paolo, the protagonist of ‘The joy of little things’, has about 90 minutes to repair right now when El Paraso, due to a small calculation error, has been forced to give him 90 more minutes to live … before To die.

That morning, like every morning, Paolo had climbed into his character to go to work. But when crossing with the red light one of the crossings that he crossed every day with parsimonious tranquility, a truck runs him over. And Paolo passes away. Once dead, eternal life awaits you. The eternal life that I think I have in life, in which there was always a morning. In life, that life where there always seems to be a tomorrow.

Until there is and, as they say, our life passes before our eyes before we die. A balance from which no one can escape, and that however painful it may be, cannot wait for … tomorrow. That is what, broadly speaking, happens to Paolo in “The Joy of Little Things”, a dramatic comedy in clear harmony with the Italian cinematography that sounds better on paper than it shines on the screen.

A genuinely Italian “dramedia”, potentially irreplaceable by Telecinco Cinema in which comedy and drama complement each other, but are not enriched in what is an evident and not at all subtle exaltation of those little ones, and not so little things that They define our life as something that has (or has not) been worth it to ourselves. You know, do not leave for tomorrow what you can do … today.

‘The joy of little things’ is fine and it shows, but it is weighed down by that carefree taste for the rambling and the fly so Italian. She’s not particularly funny or emotional, nor particularly insightful about what a story that works best on paper feels like. In short, it does not grab you as death does to avoid the occasional disconnections and territorial wanderings towards our own personal existence.

