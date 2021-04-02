Criticism, ‘The Human Side’: Delving into the fight against COVID-19

Despite a year having passed since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the first wave continues to mark Spanish society, having been a situation of exceptionality that completely paralyzed the country, due to the confinement imposed at the national level. Several productions framed within this process of confinement, were produced, with greater or lesser success. Nevertheless, It was at the end of the year when more ambitious productions related to the health crisis began to arrive.

After having shown a chronicle about the outbreak of the pandemic with ‘2020’ and looking, in a reflective and poetic way, at that empty Madrid in ‘Renaceres’, now comes ‘The human side’, a documentary that is already available on Filmin and that had a premiere on March 18 at the Auditorium of the Illustrious College of Physicians of the Spanish capital as a gesture of demonstration that culture is safe. The film follows in the footsteps of ‘2020’, the tape in which Hernán Zin showed the reality behind the pandemic.

In fact, Caraglia has a way of executing his documentary in a very similar way to Zin. However, the documentarian, who also has experience as a photographer, polar explorer and reporter, opts to broaden the horizon beyond health, by showing how supermarket workers experienced the outbreak of the first wave, suppliers and how were the controls carried out by the national and municipal police.

A documentary with a journalistic spirit and that shows what could not be seen in the first wave of the pandemic

Too ‘The human side’ shows how the pandemic was lived within private health, when filming in two Vithas hospitals, in Arturo Soria and in La Milagrosa. Nor does he forget the management in public hospitals, when filming also at the Puerta del Hierro Hospital, on October Doce and at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, the latter is privately managed although it is a public concert; that without forgetting the hospital that was set up at IFEMA.

On the other hand, the tape features multiple patient statements, from those who were admitted with problems but had extreme severity to those who were in the ICU and were torn between life and death. Likewise, the documentary has statements from relatives and relatives, both cured and deceased patients. By having comments from so many sectors and stakeholders, Caraglia gives a voice and a face to those who dealt with the pandemic in its early days.

As it happened in ‘2020’, ‘The Human Side’ works to put in place those pieces that were missing from the news coverage of the first wave, in which images could not be seen beyond the reception of the hospitals to avoid creating greater social alarm. Also, as if it were a premonition, it warns of the dangers of future waves. In this sense, Caraglia’s film is more aware of its temporality and the importance of a continuation when the pandemic is fully controlled, something for which, sadly, there is a long way to go. A film whose journalistic value is essential and which is available on Filmin.

Note: 7

The best: Its documentary value in showing how the pandemic was fought in the first wave, from a health to a social perspective.

Worst: As it happened in ‘2020’, something goes out of hand in sentimental situations. A more critical look is missing, especially in politics