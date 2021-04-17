Criticism: ‘The Guard’ – An Instinctive Response

Not by chance, ‘The Guard’ is based on a work on paper that bears the signature of Terry Pratchett, author with Neil Gaiman of the original that served as the inspiration for that ‘Good Omens’ for which Michael Sheen and David Tennant gave face. He did not know the world of ‘Discworld’ more than hearsay, as one who knows the existence of the Seychelles but has no idea what they are. But relating one television series to the other has been easy, simple and above all, natural. An instinctive response.

Like that one, ‘The Guard’ is an impossible mix of clear and genuine British flavor that moves on the edge of the precipice of chaos and ridicule. Its own protagonist, Richard Dormer, whom some know from ‘Game of Thrones’ but whom I remember from’ Fortitude ‘, defines it as “a kind of mix between’ The heroes of time ‘by Terry Gilliam and the’ Blade Runner ‘Ridley Scott original’ in which the actor plays Sam Vimes, an unlikely hero halfway between Rick Deckard and Jack Sparrow.

A character with potentially very, very irritating and lovable tics.

And if Dormer talks about Terry Gilliam from ‘The Heroes of Time’, I also add Terry Gilliam from ‘Brazil’. And of course the Monty Python of which Gilliam was a part. The Monty Python, the Beatles and James Bond. The Holy Trinity of British culture. ‘The guard’ is a dystopa lost in time and space. A medieval fantasy of a reality that doesn’t seem to make much sense, in one of those “parallel” universe in which Douglas Adams’ Ford Prefect would feel at home.

But above all ‘The Guard’ is an overloaded and brownish hooligan where everything is susceptible to being a joke and there is no need to take anything seriously. Something in general lines chaotic, capricious and anarchic towards which, on the other hand, you have to have some kind of vital affinity: There is ‘The Avengers’ of 1998 as an example of what happens when we look too much at that precipice that I mentioned at the beginning. It is certainly not “a rarity” to which everyone will find “meaning”.

But in this lies precisely its greatness, in the face of whoever wants to find it, of course. The meaning of life, the universe, and everything else doesn’t have to be six times nine for everyone. ‘The guard’ is not at all perfect, on the contrary: It shines in its imperfection, as all those films or series that we see shine while waiting to be completely derailed. Like going again and again in a morbid way to the circus, the races or the bulls in the hope of witnessing an accident that opens some regional newscast.

An accident that nevertheless never occurs. Like Philippe Petit going again and again between the Twin Towers before the astonished gaze of the police, in a recklessness later recognized (in private) as a feat by those who have not been able to stop looking. ‘The Guard’ is, basically and in essence, a series that Terry Gilliam could have signed in his best days. A bizarre production, which embraces the ridiculous and lies down with the absurd, probably failed whose joy for living nevertheless turns into a pleasure.

Guilty or innocent, remains to be seen. We may never know. We may never survive the accident. Who knows. All can be.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



