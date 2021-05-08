Criticism, ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’: Testimony to remember

Four years have passed since the fiasco of ‘The Queen of Spain’, the reviled sequel to the applauded ‘The girl of your eyes’. Fernando Trueba has taken a break to bring to the big screen the story of an exceptional man: Héctor Abad Gómez. With the seal of the Official Selection of the Cannes Festival 2020 -the edition canceled due to the pandemic- and awarded with the Goya for the best Ibero-American film, ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’ arrives, an adaptation of the biographical book of the son of the doctor, essayist, professor and defender of health rights in Colombia.

Certainly, Trueba configures two feature films in one, he makes it very clear in the two styles he chooses to make. On the one hand, childhood, full of nostalgia and remembered better than it was; on the other, the present, shot in a black and white that delves into the bitter feeling of insecurity and impunity that was experienced in the 1980s in Colombia, in the midst of the fight against drug trafficking and paramilitary groups. Abad Gómez, assassinated by these groups in 1987, is that anonymous hero who well deserves a feature film.

And, in that sense, Trueba is completely right, thanks to the delivered performance of its protagonist. Javier Cámara is one of the most versatile actors in Spanish cinematography, capable of defending with equal care and affection dramatic roles as comedians and those that are a mixture of both. Her charisma knows how to transform and adhere to each role she has played, an example of this are titles as opposite as’ Talk to her ‘,’ Torremolinos 73 ‘,’ Out of the letter ‘,’ Living is easy with your eyes closed ‘,’ Truman ‘, the series’ Vota Juan’ or ‘Sentimental’.

Javier Cámara offers a delivered and masterful interpretation

Camera is sublime, it is impossible not to surrender to him, he knows how to defend a character to the cape and sword that he endows with daily magnanimity., avoiding falling into hagiography. Without a doubt, he is the soul of the film. And it is outrageous that the film does not live up to the masterful performance. Well, ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’, although it far exceeds titles made by Trueba such as the mentioned ‘The Queen of Spain’ or others such as ‘The victory dance’ or ‘The Shanghai charm’, it is far from being at the level of ‘Chico y Rita’ or ‘Belle Époque’, staying at that intermediate point that was ‘The artist and the model’.

The problem he has is that he carries a lot of inks in the emotional part, that of childhood, with sequences that -in seeking to create a traditional and everyday atmosphere- fall into the same pomposity as that of Alfonso Cuarón with his much-applauded ‘Roma’. David Trueba’s script seeks to create a personal, intimate and family atmosphere, but it gives the impression that he does it from a distance. On the other hand, he recreates too much in sequences that excessively lengthen the film, although this occurs more in scenes related to the present in black and white.

Although his photograph is correct, it is the work of Sergio Iván Castaño; his music delves deeper into that feeling of being in front of a film that seeks the easy tear, the work of Zbigniew Preisner, once a composer of the Kieslowski Colors trilogy. The whole produces a bittersweet sensation. It is facing a great story, one of those made so as not to be forgotten – referring to its title – there is an interpretation worthy of a Silver Palm at Cannes. However, we are facing an execution that was demanded more and it is a pity that Trueba did not risk, by bringing an academic and correct film, that may well work, but nothing more.

Note: 6

The best: Without a doubt, Javier Cámara. A great pleasure to see him as the great Héctor Abad Gómez. His Colombian accent is delicious.

Worst: Much more was asked of this story, especially coming from a director like Trueba.