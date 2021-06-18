Criticism, ‘The Englishman who took the suitcase and went to the end of the world’: The last stop

The autumnal cinema, the kind of movies that go somewhere between feel-good cinema and auteur cinema. On many occasions, the comedy that surrounds them serves as a cover for a heartbreaking emotional drama, titles such as ‘The farewell party’, ‘Stay with me’ or ‘A lady in Paris’ attest to this. Four years after directing ‘Whiskey Galore!’, Gillies MacKinnon returns to directing with ‘The Englishman who took the suitcase and went to the end of the world’, in which he turns Timothy Spall into a grumpy but endearing old man who travels Britain from one end to another.

First, it’s time to make a brief mention of the title. Originally, the tape is titled ‘The Last Bus’ -‘The last bus’, literal translation-. Its title in Castilian, freely interpretable, brings this dramatic comedy closer to the Swedish film ‘The grandfather who jumped out the window and took off’, referring to excessively long titles that invite to think that the proposal is closer to comedy. The truth is that he succeeds, since, in Tom’s journey across the UK, the nonagenarian protagonist experiences a series of situations worthy of the film starring Robert Gustafsson.

However, his approach is radically different, since MacKinnon, who directs a script by Joe Ainsworth -who makes his debut in a feature film after having written the series scripts-, Not only does he bet on comedy to tell Tom’s story, but he also uses mystery, since little by little he reveals the reasons why the protagonist and his wifeAs young men, they fled from Cornwall to the northernmost part of Scotland. Meanwhile, he offers the public a friendly road movie, with which he takes the opportunity to mark the contrast between the United Kingdom of Tom’s youth and today, highlighting the importance of diversity, multiculturalism or social networks as new British social agents.

A feel-good proposal with a look and social background and an impeccable Timothy Spall

And that is where the British essence of the film is appreciated, as it moves away from other road movies starring mature characters such as ‘Now or never’, ‘A walk in the woods’ or ‘Living twice’, approaching more, although in a light way, to the cinema of Mike Leigh or Peter Cattaneo. On the other hand, it has a great Timothy Spall, who knows how to defend and solve any role. The interpreter knows how to raise any proposal, examples of which have been recent titles such as ‘Mrs. Lowry and son’ or ‘Snow in Benidorm’.

Thinking also of that mature audience faithful to this type of productions, which is really the one that has saved the cinema before the outbreak of the pandemic and which will be key to the recovery and survival of independent and neighborhood chains and cinemas, MacKinnon has given a good jump to this type of cinema. ‘The Englishman who took the suitcase and went to the end of the world’ is a friendly feel-good film, one of those that shows that this type of cinema still has a lot of war to wage in theaters, which claims the experience of spending a pleasant time on the big screen.

Note: 6

The best: Timothy Spall’s performance, as the reason for his trip to Cornwall unfolds.

Worst: The social aspects are touched too superficially and it has somewhat forced and paternalistic situations.