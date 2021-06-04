Criticism: ‘Shorta. The weight of the law ‘- Compaeros

Let’s start from the assumption that there is no perfect movie. That there is no film what is said, round. There are always things, details that we would change if we had done it ourselves. Things, details that no matter how small they are, take us away from a 10 that in practice only exists in our hearts.

What I do know are films that annoy us more than others that are not perfect, or round, in the same way that there are films that still offer a virtually equal result, we value diametrically the opposite depending on the starting box: Ties that they taste like defeat, and draws that taste like victory.

‘Shorta. The weight of the law ‘has a lot of’ Les Miserables’ by Ladj Ly, both films by debutants who are sensed have grown up watching films by John Carpenter or Walter Hill. All this, of course and the order of the day, with a strong racial component involved. Yes in that era France, this time it is Norway. But for the case it does not matter, it could well be Spain or the United States. Violence is violence, prejudices are prejudices. And these kinds of things are served in almost any country in the world.

In favor of ‘Shorta. The Weight of the Law ‘we find a very well filmed film, with nerve and narrative pulse that always moves through gray areas, conveniently violent but not unpleasant and above all, that revolves around prejudice as well as companionship, even allowing that being a policewoman may be in the background. Newcomers Frederik Louis Hviid and Anders lholm pose a love-hate relationship with which it is easy to identify; so easy and at the same time, like life itself, complicated.

How easy but at the same time complicated is the solid performance of Jakob Ulrik Lohmann and Simon Sears.

Against the imperfection that I commented at the beginning, solving some sequences as if they were a procedure or being unable to transform the threat that looms over the police into suffocating, sometimes more casual than causal. And it is that the script is not as robust as the direction, and it flows in a more timely than consistent way, even though, unlike the aforementioned French film of 2019, those responsible do not drop their pants at the end and continue to leave any verdict in spectator’s hands.

Things, details. Neither big nor small. ‘Shorta. The weight of the law ‘is a good film that is left with the desire to be the great film that it plans to be. A rough diamond, and without polishing that works quite well, but not enough so that we can ignore that it is not a perfect film, being that at the same time it is not able to make us forget that it is a film, and not a piece of a reality with such global reach as it is to have a coworker with a very different way of seeing life.

To see it, not necessarily to live it. Because seeing it is not the same as living it.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex