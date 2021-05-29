Criticism, ‘Servants’: Blessed are the persecuted for the sake of justice

After passing through the 65th edition of the Valladolid International Film Week, the Seminci, where it won the award for the best director, now reaches commercial theaters ‘Servants’, the new feature film by Slovak filmmaker Ivan Ostrochovský. After his debut feature, ‘Koza’, the director turns to historical cinema with a much more ambitious proposal, since the feature film brings to the fore one of the most awkward moments in the recent history of former communist Czechoslovakia, in which he portrays how the tentacles of the dictatorship, whose president at that time was Gustáv Husák, poisoned everything.

In this case, Ostrochovský opts to narrate how the Catholic Church submitted to communism and how it turned her into one more puppet of its conspiracy to eliminate ‘subversive elements’. It is already noted at the beginning of the film, when in the Faculty of Theology, young seminarians are warned that “behaviors that deviate from the path” will not be tolerated. And that crystallizes with the clerical and communist movement Pacen in terris, whose name tarnished the last of the eight encyclicals of Pope John XXIII, which sought to disseminate the principles of love, truth and justice, everything opposite to this platform, in charge of monitoring and repressing anyone who happens to have freedom of faith and expression, by portraying the Vatican as the very enemy.

And that perverse system, Ostrochovský captures it with a glacial black and white and academic format, 1.37: 1, which It evokes recent titles that captured the repression of leftist regimes such as ‘Ida’ or ‘Cold War’. Indeed, the director seems to be twinned with the recent cinema of Pawel Pawlikowski. Nevertheless, the Slovak director’s tone is more hieratic and icy, bringing him closer to other types of feature films such as ‘The White Ribbon’ or ‘1945’, in which the director, who writes the script for the film together with Rebecca Lenkiewicz and Marek Lescák, creates an equally distant chronicle, which allows us to observe the events from a distance.

Extraordinary and icy chronicle of Czechoslovakia in the early 1980s

And that’s where it turns the residence of the seminarians in a kind of jail, in which their every movement, every one of their conversations is watched. Ostrochovský knows how to perfectly capture that sensation of being under the yoke of a repressive totalitarian regime, one that seeks to enter even the deepest recesses of the psyche, with its deep and uncomfortable silences and in how the gazes of the characters come to reveal their intentions. He does it in a setting as little expected as a theology faculty and within the old Czechoslovak Catholic Church.. The filmmaker avoids any kind of alien element so that the public can feel what it was like to live in Bratislava in the early 80s.

To give it more naturalness, Ostrochovský combines professional actors with other newcomers, being the veterans those who embody repression and coercion, delving into that continuous threatening atmosphere that surrounds the film in each sequence. Newcomers know how to capture the corruption of innocence, the destruction of ideals and their fatal consequences. In this aspect, Samuel Skyva shines especially, which can be considered the soul of a film that has a mostly choral focus.

With impeccable photography, the work of Juraj Chlpik and careful production design, ‘Servants’ is a masterful chronicle of Czechoslovakia at the beginning of the 80s, which recalls one of the most recent episodes of today’s Europe and that explains the current political movements of some countries that are imbued by populism and fundamentalism. A majestic feature film that puts Ostrochovský on the list of Central European filmmakers to follow closely.

Note: 9

The best: His careful photography, his silent interpretations, especially highlighting that of Samuel Skyva.

Worst: Let there be prejudices for its setting and religious background.