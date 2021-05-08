Criticism, ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’: Chronicle of a massacre

In the story of the -apparently- gentle 90s, there is a black point that the West tries to ignore, knowing that exposing it leads to show how already in this decade, despite the end of the Cold War, organizations such as the UN, NATO or the old European Economic Community -in full reinvention towards the current European Union- showed their more cowardly side. They are talking about the Bosnian War and, more specifically, the Srebrenica Massacre, one of the greatest atrocities perpetrated in the most recent history of Europe.

The so-called Genocide of Srebrenica, a region that is within the so-called Republic Srpska entity, was the mass murder of more than 8,000 ethnic Bosnian Muslims by the paramilitary group Army of the Republika Srpska (VRS), led by the genocidal general Ratko Mladic. This extermination, considered an ethnic cleansing, was perpetrated in a supposed safe zone of the United Nations, before the inert gaze of 400 blue helmets of Dutch nationality. It is considered the worst mass murder perpetrated in Europe since World War II.

An event whose feeling of impunity is still latent 26 years later, since historically there are very few years for wound healing. Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Zbanic is aware of this, proof of this is her filmography, such as ‘Grbavica (Esma’s Secret)’, with which she won the Golden Bear at the Berlinale in 2006. The director exposes the facts before the light of the uncomfortable truth, a way of externalizing the consequences of a warlike conflict that is still in the process of healing, as well as a form of collective catharsis. It should be recalled that Bosnia-Herzegovina continues to be supervised by a high representative elected by the Council of the European Union, being a kind of European ‘protectorate’, which makes it not entirely sovereign.

The Bosnian War, the uncomfortable truth of the 90s in Europe

And in that process comes ‘Quo Vadis, Aida?’, shown in the Official Selection of the 77th Venice Film Festival, in the official section of the 17th Seville Film Festival, nominated for two BAFTA Awards (best direction and best foreign language film) and Oscar candidate for the best international film. A film that exposes, with the pants removed, the shame of Europe in those ‘brand new’ 90s.

Based on real events, Zbanic, who also signs the script, chronicles that massacre, how the military from the Netherlands were left to their fate by the UN, which became entangled in the absurdity of the bureaucracy -which is more notable in periods of war-, and how these, in turn, they were passive accomplices in the death of more than 8,000 people, mostly men of different ages -including minors and the elderly-, in addition to the thousands of rapes of young women.

Zbanic exposes it in front of the light, with objective situations, as if it were a documentary in certain sequences. In the middle, his Aida, the improvised protagonist of this chronicle. Magnificently performed by Jasna Djuricic, the teacher, turned into an interpreter of the blue helmets, reflects the bewilderment at the passivity of those who should ensure the protection of the victims and who gave in with great ease to the tyranny of the bloody Mladic. To this must be added the interpretation of Johan Heldenbergh as Colonel Karremans, who was unable even to protect loved ones from those who collaborated with the UN.

The horror and impunity portrayed with their authentic faces

The filmmaker is not the one who points out, but the facts themselves through fiction. The data appear in the minutes about what happened and in history books, true, but it is this feature film that conveys the horror experienced by an entire exterminated people for being of Muslim ethnicity. There is evidence of another criticism that Zbanic slides, how the western leaders looked the other way when the victims were just as western but of Islamic religion, being the cornerstone of the disaffection of Europeans who are followers of Muhammad and the institutions and hierarchies of the organizations of the Old Continent.

Without fuss, without sequences that seek the easy tear, without heroes, without idealizations, Zbanic makes one of the best feature films about the Bosnian War, in which he strips the acts, standing in the middle of the horror, which is elliptical. To make a simile, it produces the same feeling of anguish as those scenes about the concentration camps in World War II, in which what was happening inside the gas chambers was not seen, but it was intuited.

That terror, with the added helplessness, creates a film as hard and cruel as what it captures, being also a magnificent piece of film. A masterpiece at the height of Danis Tanovic’s first films that, despite the tragedy it narrates, finally invites us to redemption and, above all, to the search for historical reparation in order to heal still recent wounds. Undoubtedly, one of the best titles of the year.

Note: 9

The best: The arrival of the town’s citizens and also the sequence in which they are all evicted, because they know how to capture the anguish and helplessness of what was experienced.

Worst: How could he not snatch the Oscar from ‘Another Round’?