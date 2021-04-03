Criticism, ‘Pray for us’: I have seen the Virgin

After having been affected by the restrictions derived from the pandemic, which already arrived with a large part of their filmed material, ‘Pray for us’ arrives as one of the proposals of that terror that continues to bet heavily on the easy scare. And she does it at an ideal time like Holy Week, ready to dismantle myths about miracles and Marian apparitions from the darkest side of blind faith.

Framed within what we know as Catholic terror, Evan Spiliotopoulos’s debut feature will not go down in the history of the genre, although it is composed of several elements that will satisfy those who seek in it a series of manual jumscares at the service of a story in which the inclemencies of the current situation have been key.

Sam Raimi becomes Spiliotopoulos’s mentor, a first-time director with a long career as a screenwriter behind him, in whose curriculum we find from sequels to Disney animated classics, to the 2019 reboot of ‘Charlie’s Angels’. A) Yes, the director of ‘Infernal Possession’ continues to exploit his facet as a producer, through which ‘The Grudge’, ‘Underwater Hell’, ‘Don’t Breathe’ or ‘The Possession (The Origin of Evil)’ have arrived in recent years.

The latter, which dealt with possessions and demonic entities from Jewish folklore, perfectly connects ‘Pray for us’, not only because it was also starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, but because both end up being products whose lack of own personality does not blur the final result.

Based on ‘Shrine’, novel by James Herbert published in 1983, the title of Spiliotopoulos is transformed into a walk through a series of common spaces in mainstream terror, where there is room for the ambition of a journalist in low hours (Dean Morgan) and the appearance of a series of cases that respond to the label of Marian miracles.

Cricket Brown is in charge of playing Alice, a mute young woman who acquires the gift of speech after, supposedly, the Virgin Mary has spoken to her. And there begins the concatenation of miracles that will uncover the dark secret that surrounds the faith of an entire community.

Very pre-made scares, a CGI that was not intended to be the essence of the film (the director came to confess that the idea was that his debut had only practical effects, but the complications of the pandemic led the studio to rethink that and decide to finish earlier), and some protagonists who , beyond meeting their quota on the screen, they cannot overcome a story that becomes tedious at times and that would have needed to be aware of a patina of involuntary trash, the same thing that happened ‘La Monja’ or ‘La Llorona’. We can only pray that, if we dare with a Spanish remake with Holy Week as a background, Alice homeland will see the Virgin to the sound of Putilatex’s lyrics.

Note: 4

The best: The apparitions of the Virgin.

Worst: Having to fight not to fall asleep between appearance and appearance.