Criticism on Twitter for the gesture of Married to Ayuso when going out to the balcony

Isabel Díaz Ayuso has swept the 4-M elections and for the next two years she will continue to be the president of the Community of Madrid. After a campaign marked by tension and with almost 70% scrutinized, she and Pablo Casado went out onto the balcony to celebrate their victory. But some Twitter users have not missed the gesture of the PP leader.

And it is that it has been Casado who has spoken first and has celebrated the results, despite the fact that the candidate is Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Some tweeters have not overlooked the gesture and have commented on it on the social network.

Several people have commented that Casado “has taken the merits” of the president of Madrid. “Today Madrid has made a motion of democratic censorship of Sanchismo, its pacts with Bildu, its pacts with the independentistas and the Government with Podemos,” declared Casado from the balcony of Genova Street, where he has guaranteed that Isabel Díaz Ayuso will rule for all. “Now I give the floor to the protagonist,” he said after giving his speech.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.