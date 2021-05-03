Criticism of ‘Yalda, the night of forgiveness’

Avalon

Direction: Massoud bakhshi Distribution: Sadaf Asgari, Zakieh Behbahani, Arman Darvish, Forough Ghajabagli, Fereshteh Hosseini, Behnaz Jaffari Original title: Yalda, la nuit du pardon Country: France, Iran Year: 2019 Release date: 04-30-2021 Gender: Drama Script: Massoud bakhshi Photography: Julian Atanasov Synopsis: Maryam accidentally kills her husband Nasser and is sentenced to death. The only person who can save her is Mona, Nasser’s daughter. All Mona has to do is appear on a popular live TV show and forgive Maryam. But forgiving can be especially difficult as you try to relive the past.

The best: discover ways of life that are difficult to imagine.

The worst: it evolves into melodrama with a too ambiguous ending.

There are other worlds but they are in this one. The fortunate observation of the surrealist poet Paul Éluard, to which one might add: and the cinema will reveal them all to you, comes to Yalda’s hair, the night of forgiveness. Its plot, narrated with the pulse of a psychological thriller, revolves around a television space to which those sentenced to death are invited. If the viewers vote in their favor, the sponsors contribute the money to compensate the relatives of their victims so that they grant their pardon, and the State commutes their sentences. An ingenious dystopia? I wish! The film, which deals in little depth with the female condition in Iran, the difference in social classes and the concept of forgiveness in Islam, is inspired by a similar program on Iranian television and real cases from that country.

The most frightening thing is that the wickers of the monstrous fiction format resemble the ones we see every night when we turn on the television: emotional manipulation of events to increase the audience, presenters with insufferable affectation and frivolity in the staging.

