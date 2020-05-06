Lingerie firm Victoria’s Secret has received a barrage of criticism for a video used on the Instagram profile of the Mexican edition. As a joke about the probable weight gain of people after the period of confinement, They used images of the model Barbara Palvin together with the following message: “We after (several) weeks of quarantine“And it is not the first controversy of the brand with it, because last year they classified it as a curvy model despite the fact that its weight is below 60 kilograms with a height of 1.75 meters.

The comments were immediate, all of them very harsh because of the beauty canon established by a firm that is experiencing a serious decline, especially after the cancellation of its famous annual fashion show. “What a disgust of standards“,”they are creating a lot of insecurity for people“,”after this I stop loving this brand“or” there are people with eating disorders “were some of the most repeated messages. After the rain of criticism they decided to change the message issued:”We speaking to our imaginary audience after (several) weeks of quarantine… “.

In addition, they released a statement in which they explained that they had not referred to the body or image of the model, but to her smiling and happy attitude despite the difficulties. “At no time would we refer to the body of Barbara or any model. We are sorry that you were misinterpreted when our sole intention was to say that we felt identified with your attitude, “they said.

Victoria’s Secret signed Barbara Palvin in the plus size category as one of her angels, a decision that drew countless critical comments. The young Hungarian, however, was exultant after having fulfilled a dream: “I don’t know where to start, but I will try: I never thought it would happen and it has exceeded all my expectations. I am so excited to announce that I am officially a Victoria’s Secret Angel! Thank you for believing in me, “he said.

At 26 years old, that of Budapest slightly exceeds the maximum measures established by the firm for its models: 86-61-86. Palvin looks 87-58-89 weighing 55 kilos for his 175 centimeters tall, so cataloging her as a curvy model was news that did not sit well with followers of the brand and the fashion industry.