Share

Valeria, the new Netflix series arrived on May 8, directed by María López Castaño and starring Diana Gómez, Paula Malia and Maxi Iglesias, among others.

Valeria is a writer in crisis, both for her novels and for her husband and the emotional distance that separates them. She takes refuge in her best friends: Carmen, Lola and Nerea, who support her during her trip. All three are immersed in a whirlwind of emotions about love, friendship, jealousy, infidelity, doubts, heartbreak, secrets, work, worries, joys and dreams about the future. Valeria is an adaptation of Elísabet Benavent’s novels,

a novels with a frenetic, fast-paced rhythm, something that the series fails completely, the 40-minute episodes get heavy and slow, lacking in rhythm and narrative agility. It reminds me a lot of Sex in New York, the only thing set in Madrid. All the topics it tries to play liberally other series have done it before and in a brighter way. It is not well adapted to novels and is more surreal; it is not boring, but it doesn’t stop being a poorly executed junk. He pretends to be more than what he is.

Valeria pretended to be more serious than she is,

sex every now and then, playing taboo topics”And unwarranted guards all the time. There are forced feminist moments or phrases like “If a man does not want to make love, he is gay”, which seem to me absolute slob and huge disrespect. It is not funny and at the same time not claim anything, a crap, I insist. It is a series that reminds me of Elite, created for teenagers on duty with hormones in the air, although In this case it is worse, it is that she pretends to be an adult.

Madrid hosts the location of the series,

which is a success, since this way we will be able to know the capital through the series. It’s the best thing about the series, including the cast, which is correct, but You can not ask for more because the limitations of the series do not allow for more; in fact, in the first chapter we can check how disastrous Valeria will be. It goes from less to more, it’s true, but can’t quite resume. Absolute embarrassment.

What did you think of Valeria? Tell us your opinion in the comments or on our social networks.

Valeria

Title : Valeria

Publication date : 2020-05-08

Synopsis: Valeria is a writer in crisis, both for her novels and for her husband and the emotional distance that separates them. She takes refuge in her best friends: Carmen, Lola and Nerea, who support her during her trip. All three are immersed in a whirlwind of emotions about love, friendship, jealousy, infidelity, doubts, heartbreak, secrets, work, worries, joys and dreams about the future.

Director (s): María López Castaño

Cast: Diana Gómez Paula Malia Silma López Teresa Riott Maxi Iglesias

Gender : Drama. Romance

Luis Miguel Sargento GómezThe bestMadrid as the location of the seriesThe worstThe rhythmThe embarrassing scriptThe ridiculous phrasesThe meaningless situations

2.0 1.00 5

Average score

User Rating 1.0 / 5 (1 Votes)

Share