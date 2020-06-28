© Provided by dw.com

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, shared on his Twitter account a video of a confrontation between opposition protesters and supporters of his government in which a man praises « white power ». The video was in the president’s account for a few hours, although it was deleted after receiving a shower of criticism for fueling racial tensions in the country.

The filming, apparently made in the retirement community The Villages, in Florida, shows a man driving a golf cart with the signs « Trump 2020 » and « America First » repeatedly shouting « white power » with a clenched hand, a slogan used by white supremacists. « Thanks to the great people at The Villages, » Trump tweeted. « The radical left does nothing. Democrats will fall. »

In the face of criticism, White House spokesman Judd Deere assured the press that « the president is a great admirer of The Villages and did not hear the only statement made in the video. » The spokesman added that Trump did see « tremendous enthusiasm. from many of his followers. » The White House chose not to respond if Trump condemned his follower’s supremacist phrase.

History of racist statements

The Villages video sparked an immediate backlash on social media, and Trump’s allies were pressured to refer to him on Sunday morning talk shows. The only black senator from the Republican Party, Tim Scott, interviewed on CNN’s « State of the Union » program, called the video « offensive. »

« I think it’s indefensible. We should remove it. That’s what I think, » Scott said, adding that « certainly the comment on ‘white power’ is offensive. » Also on CNN, Trump’s health secretary Alex Azar, He stated that he had not seen the images or the tweet. « But obviously the president, his administration or myself would never support white supremacy or discrimination of any kind, » he said.

Trump has been accused of racism for his attacks on black lawmakers and for telling Afro-descendant lawmakers that they should « go back and help fix the completely broken and crime-ridden places they came from. » In June 2017, referring to clashes between neo-Nazis. And anti-racists in Charlottesville, Virginia, the President had declared that there were « very good people on both sides. »

