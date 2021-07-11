in World

Criticism of Toni Cantó for his tweet about the son of the new Minister of Education

Toni sang. (Photo: EUROPA PRESS)

The director of the Spanish Office, Toni Cantó, is being heavily criticized on Twitter for a post about the school where the son of the new Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, goes.

Cantó echoes a news item from Voz Pópuli in which it is said that the new minister, appointed less than 24 hours ago, takes her son to a private school.

“Pilar Alegría, the new Minister of Education, takes her son to a private school. The Liceo Francés Molière de Zaragoza, recognized international school. Socialism: public education for others. It never fails ”, has written the director of the organization that the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, expressly created for him.

A tweet that is raising blisters and that has more than 500 shares cited. There are also more than 4,000 people who have retweeted Cantó’s opinion on their networks.

A tweet that has generated outrage on Twitter and to which well-known faces such as Anabel Alonso, Ramón Espinar, Sara Sálamo and Josué Coello have responded.

The actress Anabel Alonso has accused Cantó of “pointing out” a minor whom, as he has written, “is not acceptable”.

“You have two million ways of attacking a minister that do not go through pointing out her children, that they are not to blame for their mother’s occupation or that you have fewer lights than a pirate ship,” said the former leader of Podemos Ramón Espinar.

Sara Sálamo has been tougher and has written: “Wasn’t it enough to say that it is” a private school “? This disclosure of such sensitive information about minors, I hope it will be very expensive for you. I don’t know if you’re just a brainless person or a shitty person ”.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

