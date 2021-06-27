Criticism of this ‘LaSexta Noche’ reporter for what she did live: it’s obvious

LaSexta Noche reporter reporting on the first day without masks. (Photo: LASEXTA)

Spain lived this Saturday its first day without the obligation to wear masks outdoors, as long as the distance of one and a half meters is respected with respect to non-cohabitants.

The LaSexta Noche de LaSexta program, hosted by Iñaki López, addressed this issue in various ways. With the popularizer Luis Quevedo, they showed that at a meter and a half you cannot bump your fist. They did it by putting a meter on the ground and making the gesture, as you can see in the image.

The popularizer Luis Quevedo demonstrates with Verónica Sanz what is the distance of a meter and a half. (Photo: LASEXTA)

But the program also wanted to go out to see what atmosphere there was and how the first day without masks was developing.

The reporter Laura Herraiz visited a terrace in Madrid and asked several diners who enjoyed the evening dining outdoors.

The journalist began the live show without a mask and commented that, despite this, she carried it in her hand as she should do, just in case the safety distance was broken.

However, shortly after, he approached to interview a woman who was on the terrace and many viewers noticed that the reporter did not use her mask.

You can see the moment by clicking on this link, from minute 1:06:00.

The reporter Laura Herraiz interviews a woman on a terrace. (Photo: LASEXTA)

