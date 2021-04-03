Criticism of ‘The United States against Billie Holiday’

Entertainment one

Direction: Lee Daniels Distribution: Andra Day, Trevante Rhodes, Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund, Leslie Jordan Country: USA Year: 2021 Release date: 3-31-2021 Gender: Biopic Script: Suzan-Lori Parks, Lee Daniels (Novel: Johann Hari) Photography: Andrew Dunn Synopsis: The legendary Billie Holiday, one of the greatest jazz performers of all time, spent most of her career being adored by her fans around the globe. All while the US Federal Department of Narcotics targeted her through a sting operation led by Federal Agent Jimmy Fletcher, with whom Billie had had a tumultuous affair.

.

The best: Andra Day’s discovery.

The worst: Leaves with the feeling that the definitive biopic of Billie Holiday is yet to come.

After real pestiños like Precious, The Paperboy or The Butler, someone who does not know the subtlety or has gone through where it is like Lee Daniels has finally managed to sign a movie, at least a decent one. And by far the best of them all. Here he leaves aside, although not entirely, that hysterical, loud cinema, always on the verge of a nervous breakdown, to carry out a more or less canonical biopic about the majestic figure of Billie Holiday. Canonical because, like many other proposals with similar benefits, it dresses in clichés (those FBI operetta villains). At the same time, it has a somewhat washed-out script, with excessive comings and goings, and that does not stop at key issues in his fast-paced life.

They are the daily scenes with the band, the musical performances, very well filmed, that magical lonely walk in the rain through Times Square, and above all, Andra Day’s brilliant work, which is even above the film itself, the pillars on which this film stands, which, despite its debts, has a heart and soul. And that’s already a lot coming from Daniels.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io