Criticism of the series Marvel Loki 1×02

The second episode of “Loki” Raises the stakes to an incredible level, and clearly shows that unexpected surprises are coming with this series. We are not prepared for what is to come. The series has raised the bar for the MCU series to the point where we don’t know what to expect for the next episode let alone the end of the series, which is wonderful.

After a first episode in which Loki had no choice but to accept his new situation, Loki begins to show his true nature as we see him adapt to this new situation. The challenge of achieving his new purpose and proving to be smarter than the other Loki moves our Loki. However, it is even more interesting how this chapter picks up the action after last week in an attractive way and without missing a beat.

This world of AVT offers something new and different in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Precisely seeing how Loki knows this world brings a very fresh dynamic that completely hooks us. All seasoned by those wonderful and majestic conversations that Loki keeps with Mobius. Along the way, more is revealed how time travel and alternative reality work. It is true that they do not give us too many elements in this sense, and in the end they simplify everything too much, perhaps to an excessive extent, but it is also in order not to bore the viewer, which is also logical. It is clear that “Loki” seems to have found his own rhythm, speed and narration, and of course it is ten.

The episode ends with that spectacular cliffhanger of the revelation of the other Loki. Or rather, from the other Loki, and even better, with the twist that we don’t really know what he’s looking for. Yes it is clear that he does not want the same as the Loki we know. You don’t want the power of AVT, so what are you looking for? It is interesting to me that they have changed the interpreter to this new character, which can give rise to curious dynamics. It will be necessary to see what dynamics Tom Hddleston has with Sophia Di Martino, for the moment she has not finished conquering me. It sure is a matter of time.

The big moments I keep are how Loki’s role is written. Wonderful because there comes a point where you know what to believe in everything he says, is he telling the truth? He is lying? You don’t know, and that makes me uneasy. The other thing I am left with is that it is increasingly clear to me that the Time Keepers hide something the kind that don’t exist or aren’t real or ceased to exist a long time ago.

References and curiosities

In the Spanish dubbing (both Latin and Castilian), the person who appears there at the end of the second episode is credited as Sylvie and not as Lady Loki. Is it therefore Sylvie Lushton / Enchantress / Enchantress? When seeing the different ramifications of the end, different planets of the UCM are seen: Asgard, Vormir, Sakaar, Ego, Hala, Titan or even Madrid (Spain).

Loki 1 × 02: The Variant

The episode begins in Wisconsin in 1985 at a medieval fair. There the AVT agents go to look for a variant. There the evil variant of Loki touches control of the commander of the squad with which he defeats the entire group. In the end ends up escaping taking the body of Commander C-20. After Miss Minutes continues to train Loki, Mobius informs her that there has been a new attack. He still doesn’t know what kind of Loki he is. They report that they have erased many Loki over time, usually changing something between version and version. They confirm Loki’s powers to shapeshift, project illusions, and create duplicates.

At the scene, Loki explains that they are in a trap. C-20 has been taken as part of a ruse to get the AVT to search for her and fall into her trap. Loki says he can help them as long as guarantee that they will not completely disintegrate you when you finish helping them, and says that he has to talk to the Guardians because they are in danger, but Mobius detects that he is really lying to them, and they leave. In a meeting of Mobius and Renslayer, Renslayer explains to him that the idea of ​​using Loki is to better understand this Loki in order to anticipate the other Loki who is murdering you. Renslayer says the Time Keepers are way on top of this case like they’ve never been before. Outside the office, Loki and Mobius talk. We have an interesting dialogue where Loki tries to show that he is ahead of Mobius, but this one reveals that he is not, and that he knows that he wants to reach the Guardians to take control of the AVT. Mobius tells him that he wants to catch the other Loki, and will say anything to convince him, but makes it clear that they have only one last chance. Loki has to go over all the files on the other Loki. Taking advantage of the fact that it is in the file, it tries to request access to different files on the creation of the AVT, the creation of the time, etc. but they only give you access to files about Loki. There he discovers the destruction of Asgard and the more than 9,000 dead (as seen in “Thor: Ragnarok”). This makes you discover. Loki explains to Mobius that the key to everything is in Ragnarok. In the apocalypses. If everything around you and you know is destined for destruction, nothing you do or say will matter, because that line will not branch because it is going to be destroyed, and therefore the other Loki can hide in the apocalypse without being detected.

Thus they end up going to Pompeii in AD 79. There Loki begins to shout that they come from the future that the world is going to be destroyed, despite everything, Mobius detects that there are no variations in the timeline. That is to say, Loki is right, and the other variant has been hidden in natural cataclysms because its presence in them does not generate any variant, and therefore impossible to detect. In a later chat, Loki and Mobius talk about what is real. Mobius believes that existence is chaos, and he believes that AVT is real because he wants to believe it. Loki however, argues that if past, present and future is already written, there is no free will and there is only freedom in the AVT. In the end Mobius explains that Guardians are working on all those ramifications, once they finish there will only be order. Speaking, Mobius remembers the pack of gum left by the Loki variant, the one we saw in the first episode. Kablooie was only sold on Earth between 2047 and 2051, so you can look for apocalyptic events in that span of years. Loki finds it in Alabama in 2050, a Roxxcart industrial estate until it was destroyed by a hurricane. That could be your camping spot. The Loki variant detects them on the cameras, and activates one of the AVT’s resetters with a T-20 minute countdown.

B-15 goes with Loki. He runs into a man in the greenhouse. As B-15 approaches, the man grabs his hand and the control that the Loki variant had over that man passes to B-15. Thus we have a first encounter between both variants. While, Mobius and the rest find C-20, who is in a trance state saying “It’s real” over and over again. After asking him, C-20 tells them that has revealed to the variant of Loki where the Guardians of Time really are. Walking Loki and the variant of Loki through the mall, he meets a vendor, and B-15 touches him, transferring his consciousness to this other person. After that Loki tells him to show himself and tells him that he has a plan to overthrow the Guardians of Time, which has only been infiltrated to achieve his purpose. Loki offers the other variant to be his lieutenant. However, this other Loki says no, he’s not interested in ruling the AVT. As they talk, we see how the Loki variant continues to ride rebooters around the mall (i.e. the Loki variant has used its power to duplicate which is explained at the beginning of the episode). The variant of Loki takes control of a different body and enters a fight against Loki, ending up knocking him down. Finally, the real Loki is revealed. She is a woman, and assures that all this has nothing to do with Loki. The countdown ends and all the mall resets are activated, generating a multitude of events in the nexus, creating a multitude of variants in the timeline. This causes all AVT agents to attend, including Judge Renslayer. After this, the female Loki goes through a portal, which she leaves open. When Mobius, B-15 and another agent are arriving, Loki also escapes through the portal.