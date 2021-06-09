Criticism of the series Marvel Loki 1×01: Glorious Purpose

.

Begins the Loki Time on Disney + with the premiere of the first episode of what is the third series from Marvel Studio on the streaming platform. The god of deception returns once again to do his thing in this variant that resulted from the 2012 timeline after the events of the movie “Avengers: Endgame.”

We are facing a start very solid as standard. In fact, it is the best first episode of all three Marvel Studios series that we carry. It breathes a unique air with that detective aura, intrigue and at the same time humor (for my taste perhaps bordering on the comic at times). Visually stunning already interpretive level a delight. The first episode feels like the first act of a movie, preparing for future events.

A criticism that has been heard these days is that the series had a slow start in its first episode, that we lower our expectations, but I do not see any problem in this chapter. It is a first episode of the series, it cannot go right off the bat. It is a chapter that comes to lay the foundations and along the way, Loki has done an introspection. We see Loki like we’ve never seen him before. And also, from the hand of an unrecognizable Owen Wilson that is coming out. I liked how they have made Loki aware that he is not what he appeared to be. I like how they have “minimized” Loki’s impact. We are facing the Loki of 2012, with an air of greatness. Here they almost ridicule him, saying that there is no free will and therefore he has not marked his actions nor is he the threat that he thinks he is, leaving him a simple “kitten”.

Also say that the scheme has been broken. It appears a more serial format, and I have also come across something different than what I expected. It’s not going to follow as procedural a pattern as I first thought. And of course, at the plot level they have bought me.

Finally, highlight how more elements of the operation of the timeline and variations have been introduced. We could even have received a potential preview of what we could see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Summary of main events of the episode

After a quick “remember” of what was seen in “Avengers: Endgame”, the series places its action right at the time of his escape with the Tesseract. Note some credits with a different melody, advancing that more somber tone. The AVT intercepts Loki in the Mongolian desert, which intercepts him after altering the timeline. They stop him and reestablish the timeline. In that “registry” that Loki makes in the AVT it is explained that there was a multiversal collapse and that it was thanks to the Time Guardians who reorganized the multiverse into a single timeline, the “sacred timeline”. Since then they have dedicated themselves to ensuring their safety. Anyone who strays from that timeline is called “variant.” An act triggers an event in the nexus, which can cause the timeline to branch into insanity, and that can lead to another multiversal war. We see the AVT in action in France in 1549, where they have attacked AVT agents, known as Hunters. It is the sixth attack on the AVT in that week. The justification given for why they do not pursue the Avengers is that their time travel did have to happen, but not that Loki escaped. Loki is sentenced to be rebooted. That’s where Mobius comes in. Mobius takes him to a room where he reviews his life. He asks about his aspirations and questions whether what he says is really what ends up happening. Since he has never managed to rule despite saying that he was born for it, or that despite being a god of deception, he really only causes suffering and that is what he enjoys. Here it is also revealed that he is DB Cooper, which Loki justifies was something he had to do because he lost a bet to Thor. Mobius really wants to know what motivates Loki.

The B-15 hunter interrupts Mobius because they have a problem, they have lost another unit. Upon returning to the interrogation room, Loki has disappeared. Mobius realizes that Loki has stolen the device with which Mobius controlled Loki. In his flight, Loki runs into the one who requisitioned his Tesseract, so he goes looking for him. There he comes across that they have many Infinity Stones. Loki realizes that the Gems there are insignificant, and worthless. Back in the interrogation room, Loki reviews different moments of his future life: the death of his mother Frigga, the death of Odin, Thor dialogues from “Thor: Ragnarok” or the moment of his death at the hands of Thanos. At that moment B-15 arrives, and in the battle, Loki takes off his collar and puts it on her, going back in time. Mobius returns. Loki realizes that he cannot return to his timeline. Be honest with Mobius. He does not enjoy doing harm. He does it because “he had to”, because it is part of the illusion, it is the trick of the weak to instill fear. Mobius cannot offer salvation, but he does offer you one thing. A variant is killing the minute hand, and he needs it to stop it, because the variant they are after is him. We are going to Oklahoma, in 1858. The agents arrive at a place where there is a quantum shovel created by Stark Industries. It is an anachronistic object. Apparently someone found a time machine and was looking to get rich. They say they will erase this and come back. However, he meets someone. When they went to see him, he had created a trap for them, and killed them.