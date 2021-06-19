Criticism of ‘The other bodyguard 2’

Vertex Cinema

Direction: Patrick Hughes Distribution: Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Tom Hopper, Richard E. Grant Original title: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Country: USA Year: 2021 Release date: 06-18-2021 Gender: Action Script: Tom O’Connor, Brandon Murphy, Phillip Murphy Photography: Terry Stacey Synopsis: The strangest, funniest and most deadly couple, formed by the bodyguard Michael Bryce and the hit man Darius Kincaid, return to the charge on a new mission, which will put their lives in serious danger, to guarantee peace and stability in Europe. Bryce, still under investigation and without a license, is enjoying his sabbatical when Sonia Kincaid, Darius’s impulsive and dangerous wife, reappears to help her free her husband and fight a global plot in which they are implicated. a wicked Greek and a famous ex-agent.

The best: The unspeakable flash-back that paraphrases A Sea of ​​Troubles (Garry Marshall, 1987).

The worst: he abuses noise as a patch for plot gaps.

The scented moviegoer will find juicy inducements in this sequel as unnecessary as he enjoys: from a self-parodic Latin Liberace Flags to Jackson and Hayek who look like Sailor and Lula in a wet dream shared between Barry Gifford and Shane Black. Everything in the film is formulated from a self-conscious duplicity: each character is, at the same time, a crook and a clown, a high-tech display is added to each retro joke, the traditional romance mirrors bromance, and even a Freudian prologue has its own counterpoint in an oedipal epilogue. The same film also functions as the equivalent of an old Joel Silver production and its postmodern and tongue-in-cheek reverse The hypertrophy of the whole (there is too much of everything) somewhat ugly the thick elegance of the original, which It does not prevent the synergy between jokes, tacos, explosions and winks from being overwhelming at times and, yes, also exhausting, because excess is what it has. These words of TS Eliot are valid to bring order to chaos: “The object has ceased to exist, since the meaning is merely a hallucination of meaning.”

