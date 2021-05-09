Criticism of ‘The forgetfulness that we will be’

BTeam Pictures

Direction: Fernando Trueba Distribution: Javier Cámara, Juan Pablo Urrego, Nicolás Reyes Cano and Patricia Tamayo Original title: The oblivion that we will be Country: Colombia Year: 2020 Release date: 7-5-2021 Gender: Drama Script: David trueba Photography: Sergio Ivan Castaño Synopsis: Héctor Abad Gómez is a prominent doctor and human rights activist in the polarized and violent Medellín of the 70s. The story recounts the life of the doctor, a father of a family concerned both for his children and for the children of less favored classes. The Abad family breathes the vitality and creativity characteristic of an education based on tolerance and love.

.

The best: what Javier Cámara is capable of doing at all levels.

The worst: some abuse of music in some passages.

Also built more from nostalgia than memory, although sometimes they feed back and confuse each other, and with an allegorical use (partial: the present, always gray, not like memories) of black and white, The forgetfulness that we will be is like Rome by Alfonso Cuarón a family portrait. Idealized families, be it from that other mother in the Mexican film or from the admiring gaze of a son towards his father in the adaptation (a small prodigy in the script that of David Trueba) that Fernando Trueba has made from Héctor’s book Abad Faciolince dedicated to the memory of his father, Héctor Abad Gómez. Small pictures of a day to day in which, as in life itself (as in the cinema itself), conversations, smiles, tears, films, readings, songs, meetings, games and finally death occur. The oblivion that we will bes is deeply Rossellinian in how she approaches this humanist, philanthropist and uncomfortable for the Colombia of the 80s, a character, almost a saint, a minstrel of a close god, made of flesh and blood; martyr finally.

A good man

Fernando (and David) Trueba have known how to look at this good man as the children of Atticus Finch looked at their father on a porch at sunset in Kill a Mockingbird (Robert Mulligan, 1962), aware from the unconscious innocence of childhood of the humble greatness of a father. Perhaps the forgetfulness that we will be incapable of judging, even from the part of the plot with the already young college boy, that good man. Surely he does not need it, as we did not need to know that the master of This land is mine (Jean Renoir, 1943) was not a coward, but a good person, a hero.

A Fordian film

The film deals with that other class of heroes, an exercise in sensitivity, tenderness and praise of the family as something unique, the true Ithaca to which we try to return throughout our lives. An exercise likewise in cinephile classicism, something that Fernando Trueba is presupposed to, but which here reaches the heights of a kneeler. John Ford’s footprint is absolutely present in The Forgetting We Will Be. From the echo of the Roddy McDowall and Donald Crisp of the familiar (tragic, loving, beautiful) How green was my valley! (1941) to that modest and devastating moment in Javier Cámara’s room crying with his back to the camera, an example of the character’s dignity and powerful humility.

