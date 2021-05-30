Criticism of the film ‘The year of fury’

TVE

Direction: Rafa russo Distribution: Alberto Ammann, Joaquín Furriel, Daniel Grao, Martina Gusman, Sara Sálamo, Maribel Verdú Original title: The year of fury Country: Spain Year: 2020 Release date: 5-28-2021 Gender: Thriller Script: Rafa russo Photography: Daniel Aranyo Synopsis: Montevideo, 1972. As the country falls hopelessly towards the precipice of dictatorship, Diego and Leonardo, two scriptwriters of a well-known television program, struggle to maintain their integrity in the face of pressure from their superiors to tone down their scathing satires policies and avoid offending the high military that are seizing control of the country.

The best: it offers both sides of an insufferable reality.

The worst: the excessive use of music to force emotion.

Life sometimes distributes marked letters that corner those who receive them in infernal dilemmas; like the characters in The Year of Fury. The film, which may well be considered a prequel to La noche de 12 años (Á. Brechner, 2018), portrays the months prior to the establishment of the fierce military dictatorship that ruled Uruguay between 1973 and 1985. The script does not limit your gaze, as usual, to the victims, journalists who humorously oppose the military, and who count among their friends an armed group that reacts with terrorist violence. Also included is the character of a middle-aged lieutenant trapped in an unhappy marriage and a job that forces him to practice torture.

His story, and the desperate relationship he begins with a prostitute – he Daniel Grao, she Martina Gusman, both magnificent – monopolizes all attention, while the other subplots, too many, languish. There are overwhelming moments, of great harshness, that place the viewer in the background tide that predicted the tragedy towards which the country was heading, like the torture sessions and the sordid world in which the military man moves.

