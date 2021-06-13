Criticism of the film by Gina Rodríguez

‘Awake‘from Netflix, starring Gina Rodriguez, is an apocalyptic movie with an interesting premise and a development that leaves something to be desired. The best Netflix original movies.

Netflix’s latest acquisition in its expanding collection of dystopian thrillers is called ‘Awake‘. It is starring Gina Rodriguez (‘Jane the Virgin’), who plays Jill, a former soldier-turned-drug dealer who has lost custody of her two children, Matilda and Noah, who now live with their grandmother.

The synopsis reads: “Global hysteria occurs after a mysterious catastrophe destroys all electronic devices and robs mankind of sleeping capacity. Scientists are working against the clock to find a cure for this inexplicable insomnia before its fatal effects wipe out the human race. When Jill discovers that her little daughter may be the key to salvation, she must decide whether to protect her children at all costs or sacrifice everything to save the world. ”

Insomnia is a disease that has been explored countless times in movies: is rife with metaphorical symbolism and practical impacts and it is a good food for the narrative in the cinema.

The original premise of ‘Awake’, an insomnia that affects everyone at the same time, it’s quite exciting at first. The opposite has, of course, happened in real life: blackouts that affect entire communities are a phenomenon that has also been explored in film (2014’s ‘The Falling’, starring Maisie williams, for example).

There has also been a kind of massive insomnia recently. The stress that many have felt due to the global pandemic crisis has caused an increase in insomnia, although, on the other hand, exhaustion is also a symptom. The need for sleep is so intrinsic to our survival that it is one of the first things that disturbs stress..

So, of course, the idea that during the apocalyptic event in which world technology has failed, you cannot fall asleep is definitely an anxiety inducer. Unfortunately, ‘Awake’ shows his cards too early – everyone is going insane to a murderous level, fueled by delusions based on exhaustion and a basic instinct to survive.

It only takes 26 minutes (approximately 24 hours in the film’s actual timeline) for parishioners at a church to suggest sacrificing Matilda as an offering to God. Why? God sacrificed Jesus. Ok, that makes sense!

Speaking of Jesus, religious messages are quite present in history. To enter the images of the final scene and its manifest symbolism would be to spoil the movie, but if you want to know what we mean, you can read our ending explained.

However, this should be jill’s redemption story, whose life never got back on track after his traumatic experience in the military (which he only mentions in a passing comment). To keep its duration fortunately adjusted to one hour and 35 minutes, ‘Awake’ overlooks the great moments that help develop his character in favor of not making the film too long.

The abbreviated explanation for this is that, along with insomnia, there is a rapid decline in critical thinking skills, which we assume is a fair and logical explanation, but it doesn’t help much to fuel the drama. Nor does it give us any sense of hope. Yes, Matilda is somehow destined to be the cure, but you don’t know why, or even if she is, until the final moments come, making for a truly grim denouement.

Mixed with all of this is extreme violence– We see people’s skulls being trampled on, someone shooting someone else’s eye in cold blood … In contrast to the cold tones of the film, the blood feels out of place and jarring, and not in a way that we make you think you have a real purpose.

Unfortunately, Rodriguez doesn’t have enough to work with to make the role of Jill one that we like or care about.. At least MatildaAriana greenblatt) is less annoying than other kids in apocalypse movies – he never puts anyone in danger on purpose or accidentally while trying to do something good.

If you want to see a movie about humanity on the brink of extinction, there are many more to choose from that are much better: ‘Sons of men‘(a flawless film),’Greenland: The Last Refuge‘, even ‘Bird Box‘(if you’re looking for something a bit more’ trash ‘, in a good way) they’re better options for exploring humanity’s possible final moments. ‘Awake’ is simply snoring (we couldn’t help it).

