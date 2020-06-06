Share

For 13 reasons, today debuts its fourth season on Netflix, directed by Bryan Yorkey and starring Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Deaken Bluman or Alisha Boe, among others.

Students live a final semester before graduation, uncovering secrets and battling the past. Winston will go into their lives to expose those who killed Monty. For 13 reasons it is like a weed, it never leaves and it contributes nothing.

To be honest I am ashamed of how they have stretched and stretched nonsense and are right the gum of Jay Asher’s original idea. They’ve messed up a decent plot with three absurd seasons that end in a tangled nonsense. It costs a lot to offer a synopsis of the argument because… what is the argument? No idea. I’ve seen all ten chapters and I still don’t understand what he wants to expose. It is a poorly carried accumulation of things already seen, meaningless and repeated conversations from previous seasons. There is no motivation that hooks the viewer to see how the plot progresses. What difference does it make at this point?

For 13 reasons it has all the topics, feminist conversations, LGBT, racial … but all stuffed with shoehorn. As well as the fact of offering turns taken from the sleeve to generate surprise (bad done, by the way). The characters are caricatured to the maximum. They all do stupid things and always make the worst decision. Clay Jensen can not give other people’s shame. It makes it awkward and annoying to be on screen. In which her psychotic moments do nothing but blur and lengthen the plot.

The best, undoubtedly, is the performance of Brandon Flynn, playing Justin Foley, an outstanding role that is only approached by Deaken Bluman, in the role of Winston. The rest of the performances tiptoe, but I don’t blame them, they are mostly good actors, but the script does not give for more. It’s ridiculous. The only thing that is saved is the final chapter, of almost two hours, in which, at times, feels like a fist in the stomach. But they are brief moments. The rest is infumable, a season to spare (like the other three). Thank goodness there are only ten chapters, but I have more than thirteen reasons not to see it.

What did you think of the last season of For 13 reasons? Tell us your opinion in the comments or on our social networks.

For 13 reasons

Title : For 13 reasons

Publication date : 2020-06-05

Synopsis: Students live a final semester before graduation, uncovering secrets and battling the past. Winston will go into their lives to expose those who killed Monty.

Director (s): Brian Yorkey

Cast: Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Deanken Bluman, Ross Butler, Devin Druid.

Gender : Drama. Intrigue

Luis Miguel Sargento GómezThe bestThe performance of Brandon Flynn and Deaken Bluman.The worstThe horrible script.The ridiculous way to stretch the gum.The idiot characters.All nonsense.There is no plot itself.

3.0 1.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)

Share