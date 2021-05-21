Criticism of Spiral: Saw: I didn’t even know it was released

Share

Spiral Saw was released today on the Spanish billboard, directed by Darren Lynn Bousman and starring Samuel L. Jackson and Chris Rock.

Spiral: Saw sees the light today after a long time in the shadow,

in fact, I had no idea of ​​its premiere until today; I didn’t even remember the movie; perhaps it is the promotion house, the pandemic or that it really is quite poor. The first half focuses on a police thriller that recalls the first installment of the saga; but what in the middle of the movie he suffers a huge slump. We have a new pig-faced villain who intends to follow in Kramer’s footsteps.

Spiral: Saw has brutal traps;

following the example of the saga, but that cut the rhythm of the main plot and that seem to be wedged with a shoehorn so that the viewer does not get too bored. The scenes with cheating and torture are short and to the point, which in itself is a big problem; because you do not empathize with any character, they are simply a mass of meat to see die and bleed and that’s it; they do not arouse any more emotion. Some characters that are chosen for being corrupt policemen, is the only thing we know. The protagonist is Zeke Banks, a police officer who nobody trusts after betraying one of his colleagues after murdering a man who turned out to be innocent.

This new installment breaks the tone of the previous ones;

Jackson and Rock’s performances are correct; without being anything perfect or remarkable, in fact the comic moments of Rock they squeak at me all the time and they make me stop paying attention to the movie. For a film in the Saw saga, I don’t see terror, or intrigue, or anything like that. It makes me lame, one-eyed, and one-eyed; yes, at least it remains standing, which is something.

Saw: Spiral

Qualification : Saw: Spiral

Publication date : 2021-05-21

Synopsis: Working in the shadow of a veteran cop, intrepid detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take the reins of an investigation into a series of murders that bear certain parallels to the city’s bloody past. As he delves into the mystery, Zeke discovers that he himself has become the epicenter of the macabre killer game.

Director (s): Darren lynn bousman

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson Chris Rock

Gender : Horror Thriller Gore

