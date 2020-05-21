Atlético de Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez said that it is “very rare” that in games that are beginning to be played without an audience in the German Bundesliga, players can score an opponent “closely” in a corner, but have to save the distance in goal celebrations.

“It makes me happy that in the Bundesliga it is played again, but I see it very strange that you, in a corner, mark a teammate or rival closely, you are close to him, but in goal celebrations you cannot celebrate with your teammates” , Saúl explained, who responded in a video of the club to questions sent by journalists.

As for whether the Atletico players feel responsibility for the economic importance of recovering the Champions League positions for the club -they are currently sixth in LaLiga Santander-, Saúl said that being in the top four is the objective, although they currently have mind “prepare well” for the restart of LaLiga.

“Our goal is to win every game, try to be in the top four as always, because it is the club’s goal to obtain that income, but we only focus on the Bilbao game,” added the Atletico player. For the Atlético midfielder, not yet knowing the dates of the restart of the tournament “does not create uncertainty”, since he understands that it will begin “when everyone’s safety can be guaranteed.”

As for whether the rojiblanco team will accuse not being able to play with its public in the Wanda Metropolitano, Saúl said that this will affect “everyone equally”, since all the teams like to play in front of their fans. “But new football comes this way, we have to adapt to the situation, until this crisis is over, we will have to adapt to playing in this situation and surely from their homes they will make us feel the heat,” he added. This circumstance, however, will benefit the teams that play away from home, as it is Atlético’s turn on the first day that should be played, in which they have to play against Athletic Club in San Mamés.

“It will harm the home team and the one that comes from outside will benefit. We against Athletic will benefit because they create a very nice environment and make them feel that plus, but when we play at home it will surely harm us. we have to adapt and know that we have to finish LaLiga achieving our goal, “he said.

That duel in the new San Mamés will be “vital” for Atlético, according to Saúl, since they will face a rival who also fights for European positions, although he is currently tenth, eight points behind the Madrid team. “I think we have plenty of time to prepare and play a good game, and playing in Bilbao without its people we can also take advantage of, just as rivals will take advantage of it when they come to Wanda. I think it is vital for us, because Athletic is also in the fight, “he said.

Atlético certified just before the confinement their passage to the Champions League quarterfinals, winning the reigning champion, English Liverpool, a competition that is considering ending the remaining qualifiers in a single match. “If so, what we have to do is adapt to the competition, I do not think it will benefit or harm us, but we have to adapt to what they say, be it one or two games, we will face it with the maximum illusion”, Saul sentenced.

