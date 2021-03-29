Criticism of Prime Video’s First Three Episodes of Invincible



While the superhero genre continues to prevail within the audiovisual media, more and more properties of the comic are making a niche to come to life within film and television, the latter has gained strength particularly thanks to streaming platforms.

In this case, the service Amazon prime who has already been reaping success after successfully adapting “The Boys” returns to the fray with another daring proposal of the superhero genre that it is allowed to address nuances that conventional universes and properties rarely can do for economic, editorial or target audience reasons.

“Invincible” based on the comic series created for Image by the innovative and daring writer Robert Kirkman Known primarily for his work on “The Walking Dead” and “Marvel Zombies,” with the artists Ryan ottley and Corey walker created in 2002 presents the history of Mark Grayson, a young man who lives in a world where superheroes are a daily thing and with it also threats of a different nature from the most terrestrial to those that are out of this world

Mark Grayson / Invincible voiced by Steven yeun (“The Walking Dead”) is the son of Omni-Man / Nolan Grayson, the largest and most powerful superhero in this universe, who belongs to the extraterrestrial race of the Viltrumites, whose purpose is to protect the planets to which they are assigned.

The delay for his powers to manifest as well as the expectations of living up to his father are Mark’s motivations who longs for adventure in the world of superheroes to which his father belongs. After manifesting his powers – flight, invulnerability and super strength – Mark will create the mantle of Invincible facing first-hand some challenges for a young superhero of this world like this, as well as meeting other organizations and super teams that inhabit it.

The “Invincible” series is a full-fledged “coming of age” story, but as in this type of daring proposals of the superhero genre, not everything is honey on flakes, since it has visceral moments, that you hardly see already established and conventional products from universes like Marvel and DC; but thanks to the freedom of the authors, it is possible to continue playing and paying homage to the archetypes of all the life of the authors, boldly subverting them.

The first three episodes of the series result a total joy for the viewer, despite exceeding the duration of 40 to 50 minutes, exceeding the duration of conventional animations, episodes are seldom made long, thanks to their efficient rhythm and development, in addition to allowing us little by little to know how does this superhero world work, this seasoned with a moderately risque humor that does not reach laughable excesses and as well as a certain gore violence that thankfully it’s not just about to be and in which the protagonist is not humiliated.

Since its initial opening where we meet Omni-Man and the Guardians of the Globe, until the terrible epilogue this very opening episode It presents us with the dynamics and the world in which these characters unfold And as for the development of Mark’s, this manages to condense what is necessary for Grayson to assume his superhero identity. Also the brutal conclusion will give rise to the mystery that will be unraveled as the season progresses.

The next chapter focuses again on Mark meeting the other youth hero teams as well as government organizations operating in the shadows. Said chapter contains very well crafted action sequences, putting the young superhumans to face an alien threat.

In the third we see the fortunes and misadventures of Mark to balance his personal life as well as his new responsibilities to save the world, getting into very “Peter Parkerescas” situations. In turn, the younger members of the superhero community acquire a relevance to the plot, which will influence the dynamics Invincible will have later on.

Technical quality

2-D animation has a style identifiable with the strokes of drawings made by the artists Corey Walker and Ryan Ottley with style in backgrounds and movements that refers more to anime than to animations produced mainly in the United States.

There are very well directed action sequences that they do not feel tedious and do not ask for anything from contemporary animated productions of Warner Animation for their DC Comics projects, so far this production looks competently and I hope its quality is maintained.

Voice talent

Steven Yeun as Invincible is primarily joined by the notorious actor JK Simmons popularly known for his role as JJ Jameson for almost 20 years in Marvel productions both live-action and television and animation who gives voice to the intriguing Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man, with them highlights Sandra Oh (“Grey’s Anatomy”) as Debbie grayson, mother and wife of the family.

Needless to say, most of the main characters feature voices from an unbelievable cast, most notably Zachary Quinto (“Heroes,” “Star Trek”) as Robot, Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) as Atom Eve, Clancy Brown (“Superman: The Animated Series) as Damien Darkblood, Zazie Beets (“Joker” and “Deadpool 2”) as Amber bennet and Mark Hammil (“Star Wars” and “Batman: The Animated Series”) as Art rosembaum among a dozen other artists who will lend their voices for subsequent episodes, making the experience of watching this series in its original language.

Although I have to note that at times, the interpreters come to set the voice in a very marked way, although this is diluted with the passing of the chapters.

Verdict

“Invincible” is promising and a necessary piece that acts as a necessary breath of fresh air for the superhero genre. It offers a product that takes advantage of the common by approaching it in a daring way, based on the archetypes that surround the mythologies of superheroes, but taking them to places where the most well-known publishing brands – whether for economic and / or creative interests – rarely or they would never have the audacity to replicate them.

The series promises to be a game-changer for superhero animation in 2021 and if it stays that way, it could open the doors to more properties from Image Comics or other publishers. embrace this format to transfer your stories from the pages to the audiovisual medium, counting on infinite possibilities of style and narrative to which a live-action proposal-like the Invincible film that is also being carried out by the hand of Seth Rogen, who is also a producer in the animation of Amazon Prime, would not even reach the heels to exploit the creativity of these works.

And will you give it a chance? Are you familiar with the Invincible universe?