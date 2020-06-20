Perry Mason only lost one case. During the nine seasons he was on the air, the legendary defense attorney played by Raymond Burr, like a boxer who has barely kissed the canvas, recorded a single loss. Quite a winner capable of arriving at the last minute to save his client. The lifelong hero that audiences in the mid-20th century longed to see on his brand-new television. Since then it has rained a lot on the small screen, so much that the new Perry Mason arrives on HBO drenched in guilt and presented as a loser with a multitude of moral edgesthat is to say, as the contemporary (anti) hero that we have already become accustomed to loving despite his numerous flaws.

Shea Whigham and Matthew Rhys in ‘Perry Mason’

The path opened and paved by Tony Soprano, Walter White, Don Draper or Vic Mackey has been traveled in recent years by characters such as Barry Berkman, BoJack Horseman or Villanelle, who, more than fulfilling the requirements to be classified as antiheroes, have emphasized the idea of ​​change, of abandoning toxic and destructive behaviors to try to rehabilitate oneself. With those precedents in mind, the first episode of ‘Perry Mason’ takes us to Los Angeles in 1931 to introduce a manual antihero: An alcoholic private detective psychologically tortured after fighting in World War I, familiar with the margins of society and despised for his street work. But what at first seems like another series obsessed with the shadows of its protagonist, fortunately It grows and evolves throughout its eight chapters, merging with a dark and violent setting that harbors rigorous current conflicts..

When the project landed on HBO in 2016, the talent cocktail was evidence of the network’s intentions: Robert Downey Jr. was going to play Mason from the scripts of Nic Pizzolatto, creator of ‘True Detective’. Four years later, Pizzolatto, who wore out his police anthology on high gear, has left HBO to settle in Disney, and Downey Jr. has given the leading witness to Matthew Rhys, whose journey in ‘The Americans’ has consolidated him on the small screen. . After these changes, Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones were in charge of the script room, who have among their credits titles such as ‘Friday Night Lights’, ‘Boardwalk Empire’ or ‘Westworld’. Unlike what you might have expected with Pizzolatto as a creative architect, Fitzgerald and Jones flee from extreme intensity and narrative innovations, offering a more affordable product, but not less effective.

Tatiana Maslany in ‘Perry Mason’

Streets of before, eyes of now

As for the plot of this reboot of ‘Perry Mason’, it should be noted that this is a prequel, so its protagonist does not spend as much time in court as his future self, but in gloomy environments looking for evidence to solve the media life-changing case: a macabre murder that hides a larger conspiracy. In opposition to the original series, a procedure that had self-closing chapters, this new version extends a single case throughout the season. In this way, the detective, played in a magnificent way by Rhys, is constantly lost and rediscovered in the twists and turns of a society mired in the Great Depression. In this context of social, economic and moral suffocation, the concepts of good and evil have been polarized to the extreme, but Mason does not fit into any of them, since, Despite his ultimate goal of reaching the truth, his methods of crossing that goal are highly questionable..

Without ever losing sight of those imperfections, the series does not jump straight into the pool of the pioneering antiheroes mentioned above. In pursuit of a more diverse representation, Fitzgerald and Jones build an anachronistic protagonist by not attributing a mentality more tied to their time, and therefore they try at all costs not to generate rejection or hurt sensibilities. Mason is indifferent to homosexuality and racial and gender prejudices, although that does not imply that fiction portrays an idyllic world, free from racism, misogyny and homophobia. That’s where an assortment of supporting casts come into play, including several characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels on which the adaptation is based, who suffer those discriminations. In fact, the same case that supports the season represents a current theme today: the ease with which society blames women for behaviors that are forgiven without consequences for men.

By not focusing exclusively on the investigations and traumas of its protagonist, ‘Perry Mason’ grows by leaning on the work of Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Gayle Rankin, Justin Kirk and Stephen Root. Tatiana Maslany deserves a special mention, which serves as a counterpoint to Mason’s weariness. The protagonist of ‘Orphan Black’ provides a fascinating display of stage presence here by stepping into the shoes of a preacher who really believes in the smoke she’s selling. His energy and personal conflicts give away some of the best moments of the eight episodes. Additionally, his duel with Mason can be extrapolated to the series’ management team. On the one hand, we find Tim Van Patten, an HBO veteran from the times of ‘The Soprano’ and ‘The Wire’, and on the other side of the coin is the Turkish filmmaker Deniz Gamze Ergüven, who debuted with the essential « Mustang ». The synergy between the two makes the taste for classic noir and the expression of graphic violence go hand in hand with a deep and evocative emotional exploration of the characters..

Matthew Rhys plays Perry Mason before his stellar career as a lawyer

A reference is reborn

If the ‘Perry Mason’ aired between the 1950s and 1960s was a series of its time, the HBO review is no less. It does not revolutionize the hackneyed concept of antihero that the chain itself has exploited so much, but it does not give symptoms of exhaustion when exploring different voices, which go through a staging as effective in its detective thriller street forays as in its exciting allegations of judicial drama. And although this origin story has been sold as a miniseries, HBO has a product with great potential to expand over the years and expand its attractive concerns.. Its protagonist may not be the impeccable winner of yesteryear, but that is precisely what makes him (and the series) such a triumph.