The presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’, Pablo Motorcycles, It was very critical of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, after learning about the plan to de-confinement in the face of the coronavirus crisis and hinted that perhaps steps were being taken too quickly and in the wrong way.

He considered that the risk of a second epidemic wave and a second confinement would not be borne by the economy or by citizens who would be severely depressed. Based on this thesis, Motos criticized Sánchez for having established the use of masks as “highly recommended” instead of making them mandatory. “Pedro Sánchez’s pride prevents him from saying that he has screwed up again and that masks should be mandatory“, Held.

Likewise, Motos advocated massive tests -discarded by sanitary technicians- at all sites, including restaurants.

Some words that have been answered by on social networks criticizing that neither he nor his collaborators wear the masks that he considers so essential for the population as a whole, as well as his lessons from a supposed expert in the field.

What Pablo motorcycles says, sitting at a table on the set of El Hormiguero with 5 more people ALL WITHOUT MASKS that Pedro Sanchez shits it for not recognizing that masks should be mandatory in all situations 🤣🤣🤣 what a millionaire uncle’s friend – # Revoluc1-O «4K (@ JON78PH) April 28, 2020

As the hoaxes chase, the first program that falls is not that of Negre: it will be El Hormiguero. What a collection of compliments, lies and disinformation of Pablo Motos. – J. (@trajevrov) April 28, 2020

Someone can tell Pablo Motos that he is not an expert, and that if the masks are not mandatory it is for many reasons, among them that not all protect the same. And by the way, leave political propaganda. Thank you. # QuédateEnCasaEH22 – Raquel (@raquelvelasco__) April 28, 2020

What a brother-in-law Pablo Motos saying that they have to do a test every day, when you go to a restaurant for example. In the yuppie worlds it is great but today Germany does not reach 500,000 weekly tests and we did not invest in R&D and laboratories for years. – Ivanjode (@Ivanjode) April 28, 2020

Pablo Motos, with studies in FP electricity, giving epidemiological management lessons to the entire Government of Spain … Nothing disturbs more than listening to the certainties of an arrogant ignorant. Channel change. – Juan De Trinidad (@juandetrinidad) April 28, 2020

