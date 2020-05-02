The presenter of ‘El Hormiguero’, Pablo Motorcycles, It was very critical of the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, after learning about the plan to de-confinement in the face of the coronavirus crisis and hinted that perhaps steps were being taken too quickly and in the wrong way.

He considered that the risk of a second epidemic wave and a second confinement would not be borne by the economy or by citizens who would be severely depressed. Based on this thesis, Motos criticized Sánchez for having established the use of masks as “highly recommended” instead of making them mandatory. “Pedro Sánchez’s pride prevents him from saying that he has screwed up again and that masks should be mandatory“, Held.

Likewise, Motos advocated massive tests -discarded by sanitary technicians- at all sites, including restaurants.

Some words that have been answered by on social networks criticizing that neither he nor his collaborators wear the masks that he considers so essential for the population as a whole, as well as his lessons from a supposed expert in the field.

.