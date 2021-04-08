Criticism of Ozzy rains after confession of animal abuse – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Ozzy Osbourne, the famous heavy metal legend, caused controversy on social networks after giving an interview in which he revealed that he has killed several cats and birds during this coronavrius, covid-19 pandemic. Why did he do it? Was it a statement in the manner of a nasty joke? We tell you what the former leader of the band Black Sabbath expressed.

According to The Mirror and Daily Mail, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that during this coronavirus pandemic, covid-19, he shot animals invading his garden in Los Angeles, United States with a rifle.

According to the aforementioned media, he began to kill animals to “stay sane” during this long confinement to avoid contagion by covid-19.

The alleged confession caused controversy, as the 72-year-old musician – who is a dog lover – in the past bit off a bat’s head in one of his musical performances in 1982.

However, in January 2020 he participated in a PETA campaign against the removal of the claws of cats.

“Never tear your cat. It’s an amputation. Not a manicure, ”Ozzy Osbourne positioned himself at the time.

By | MILLENNIUM