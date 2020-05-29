Share

Amador Coro is a well-known arsonist neighbor who leaves prison and returns to his mother Benedicta’s home in Galicia. His life passes in the middle of nature surrounded by his cows and his dog Luna, until one day a fire devastates the territory. Both destinations will be linked by the power of a mysterious fire.

Possibly we are facing one of the great and unknown movies of this year who need more than one viewing to understand the true wealth that it holds. Oliver Laxe embeds infinite rural nuances in each scene, accompanied by long silences where the image overlaps the words. It’s a film visually impressive but devastating at the narrative level due to the scant plot that supports it. It should be noted that the meticulous script gives it great notoriety, but at the same time, it sinks the plot and the seduction.

The acceptable but not admirable cast.

At 85 Benedicta Sánchez received the Goya Award for Best New Actress for her role in this film. Makes a amazing boot of his character but from my point of view not enough as to be worthy of this award, since she competed against Carmen Arrufat (Innocence) and her sublime role. The other great weight of the film is Amador built under the attraction of fire with great scenes but without showing anything unknown or extraordinary.

The great photograph of Mauro Herce’s hand introduces us to the hot, the fatigue, the smoke and the disorientation of a real fire. Largely thanks to the lush natural locations where they have been able to record all the footage with complete freedom of movement. It represents an intense, moving and empathetic portrait of both the characters and Galicia itself.

Or that it burns is an adventure towards a world that is fading, it went deep into the person. Laxe writes a dry melodrama but with a great moving combination pronounced by two actors who approach their roles with ingenuity and transparency to tell a story without additives.

