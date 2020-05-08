Share

Elena (Marta Nieto) receives a call from Iván, her six-year-old son who tells her that he is lost on a beach in France and that he cannot find his father. Those were the last words she heard from him … Now, 10 years later, Elena lives on that beach where her son disappeared working as a manager in a restaurant. However, his life turns upside down when he accidentally meets Jean (Jules Porier), a French teenager who reminds him of his son. A strong connection arises between them that will end up creating chaos.

Based on the award-winning short film “Madre” that garnered a nomination at the 2019 Oscar Awards, Rodrigo Sorogoyen is back behind the scenes to prolong the stifling thriller that left us on edge. With the same technical team and counting on their usual co-writer, they let us down after touching the sky with a imperfect continuation. During the first part, we are once again partakers of the burden of the protagonist and then take a temporary leap and understand suffering with a somewhat convulsive and incomprehensible story. You expect a shocking return but you are facing a different genre although with the same recording format being this the only thing that has respected the original material that gave it such a reputation.

Sorogoyen has proven to be a great director but a mediocre screenwriter when it comes to this movie. The wide angle and the wonderful sequence shots make the viewer feel the true suffering of the protagonist, and more, when she is played by Marta Nieto. In the same way that the direction is increasing, the script is decreasing until reaching a point of incomprehension and strangeness. It is as perplexing as it is disturbing at every step it takes, even reaching stop empathizing with the characters.

The impressive acting turn of the character that allows showing all the faces of the same.

Just as the genre changes fiercely, so must the actresses themselves. Marta Nieto he has already digested the nervousness of his character from the short film Madre and now he completely takes the place of resignation. its interpretation brushes all possible feelings in a brilliant way. As well as the beginner Jules Porier without fear of entering the unknown, in the chaos and in the abyss that his co-star will cause him.

Mother breaks expectations by delving into unfamiliar terrain causing a certain deception in the viewer. Sorogoyen break the rules and risk too much Taking the film astray, he had everything to gain and very high expectations. As in the series you have to know when to cut for the sane, we are facing the same case transforming a very successful short film in a mediocre movie.

Title : Mother

Publication date : 2020-05-08

Synopsis: Elena (Marta Nieto) receives a call from Iván, her six-year-old son who tells her that he is lost on a beach in France and that he cannot find his father. Those were the last words she heard from him … Now, 10 years later, Elena lives on that beach where her son disappeared working as a manager in a restaurant. However, his life turns upside down when he accidentally meets Jean (Jules Porier), a French teenager who reminds him of his son. A strong connection arises between them that will end up creating chaos.

Director (s): Rodrigo Sorogoyen

Cast: Marta Nieto, Jules Porier, Àlex Brendemühl, Anne Consigny, Frédéric Pierrot, Raúl Prieto, Álvaro Balas, Blanca Apilánez

Gender : Drama and intrigue

Carlos AntolinThe bestThe direction and the castThe worstDestroy the viewer’s expectationsThe script

1.5 1.50 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)

Share