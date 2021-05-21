Criticism of MODOK, the new Marvel series

The first episode of MODOK, Marvel’s new animated series about a very peculiar villain, is now available on Disney Plus.

Marvel After creating a very successful Cinematic Universe for cinemas, it is expanding its characters with series on the platform. Disney Plus. So we can see WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and now it’s the turn of MODOK. A very peculiar villain who must grapple between his family life and the idea of ​​conquering the world.

The series of MODOK (Mobile / Mechanized Organism Designed Only to Kill) begins by showing us the difficult childhood of the protagonist, since his huge head made him the laughingstock of the other children. But his brain is also very big and that is why he can create incredible inventions that he obviously uses for evil. That is why he has an organization called AIM Although he goes through financial difficulties, since his plans to conquer the world are almost always interrupted by some hero. In the first episode he loses against Hombre de HierroBesides, he spends a fortune and the only thing he gets is his boot, which he doesn’t really use at all. So on the brink of bankruptcy, a tech-style company GOOGLE (called GRUMBL) decides to finance him in exchange for his inventions. But this makes your entire organization transform and look like a modern corporation.

From now on, MODOK devise a plan to regain control of AIM and go back to being a great villain. But at the cost of jeopardizing their marriage.

Funny, violent and with good cameos.

The first thing that stands out from the series of MODOK it is their animation, since they use the stop-motion technique. What gives it a distinctive point and it must be recognized that it works perfectly so that you do not take it entirely seriously. In addition, his appearance and personality of eternal loser makes you fall in love with the villain. The first chapter has some very violent moments, as any of the henchmen can be struck by deadly lightning and killed or dismembered. For now we have been able to see Hombre de Hierro, but surely the cameos of the great Marvel characters will be constant in the series.

Perhaps the strongest point of the show is that they will show both parts of being a villain. On the one hand he will fight with the best superheroes of Marvel and on the other, he must deal with his family and the typical midlife crisis. Although for now it is difficult to know where the series of MODOK, it sure will be very interesting and fun.

The original cast features the voices of actors such as Patton Oswalt, Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly and Sam Richardson. The first season of MODOK It consists of 10 episodes and can be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.