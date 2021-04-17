Criticism of Martínez-Almeida for referring to a political rival

José Luis Martínez-Almeida. (Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images)

José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, has given an interview to the newspaper ABC in which he deals with more personal than political issues.

As is usual in interviews with the Madrid councilor, he is asked about his single status. “Being a public figure I understand that people feel a certain curiosity,” he acknowledges.

In this interview they ask him about the “eroticism of power” and he responds that he believes that “it is the eroticism of knowledge.” “As they know you more, there are more chances that you can flirt. I have surprising proposals. The other day I was coming to Serrano and a girl stopped me and said: “I have four friends who are crazy about you, how can I get in touch”. I’m very shy about that, I got stuck ”, he says.

“A policy that you find interesting?” Asks the journalist.

“I find Esther Ruiz very attractive, the number 2 of Citizens in the Madrid Assembly,” replies Martínez-Almeida.

“Physically she is, but I have spoken with her several times and she seems to me to be a very funny, nice girl, I really like her. I think she’s single, ”she adds.

The mayor’s words have gone viral and have been widely criticized on the networks:

