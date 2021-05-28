Criticism of Lucifer 5B: The devil more devil than ever

Netflix movie reviews Share

Lucifer premieres today part B of its fifth season; created by Tom Kaprinos and starring Tom Ellis, Lauren German or Kevin Alejandro among others.

Lucifer 5B picks up right where it left off the previous season,

in the fight between Lucifer and his twin brother Miguel and with the arrival of God himself; and all this triggers Lucifer to postulate himself to be the new God; from which a further conflict with the archangel Michael will arise. The plot centers around this dispute, but it does not leave aside the cases of Inspector Decker, who will continue to be as simple and entertaining as ever; which is a favorable point.

Lucifer 5B is headed by the great Tom Ellis who,

as in the previous season, plays two roles at the same time, and despite being the same face, manages to create two completely opposite personalities without clashing at any time; sometimes they are subtle details, other times the accent, but Ellis always embroiders it; maybe it was born for this role. Lucifer continues to have that hooligan personality, with his acid humor and unconditional love for Clare Decker, which, lovers of romance, will not leave them indifferent at all.

The chapters are happening between the main plot and the cases of the police,

but everything always ends up mixed with an agility that is worthy of praise. Netflix made the quality of the series increased and the episodes went to greator, which is really what the viewer is looking for and what they are grateful for. Otherwise; It is not a series that stands out in its virtues, but it does not have defects either; all the characters are for a reason, They are credible and always bring something to Lucifer, making them useful in the plot. It is a very correct series and that It is worth seeing more than once.

