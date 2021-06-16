Criticism of LUCA The new Pixar classic?

On June 18, the moving and fun, LUCA, premieres exclusively on Disney +

Just six months after the premiere of SOUL, Pixar’s new work, LUCA, arrives at Disney + once again without going through theaters, and there are two of them, Onward was the last to do so and I caught him shortly after its premiere the global COVID 19 pandemic forcing movie theaters to close. At this point I still do not understand too much the criteria that Disney is following to release films simultaneously in times of COVID on the platform and the rooms, as is the case of Raya and the last Dragon, or Cruella. I suppose you have to nurture the very young content streaming platform with the gems that come out of the Pixar manufacture.

Luca is set in a beautiful coastal town on the Italian Riviera, which tells a story about the coming of age of a boy who lives an unforgettable summer full of ice cream, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a deep secret: They are sea monsters from another world that live just below the surface of the water.

The film is directed by Oscar® nominee Enrico Casarosa (The Moon), produced by Andrea Warren (Lava, Cars 3). And it has in its original version with Jacob Tremblay as Luca Paguro, Jack Dylan Grazer as Alberto Scorfano, Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Saverio Raimondo as the town stalker Ercole Visconti, Maya Rudolph as Daniela, Luca’s mother, Marco Barricelli as Massimo , Giulia’s father, Jim Gaffigan as Lorenzo, Luca’s father, Sandy Martin as Luca’s grandmother and by Giacomo Gianniotti as a village fisherman.

This new work from Pixar is undoubtedly more dedicated to children than the previous film from the SOUL studio, perhaps more thoughtful for a more adult audience.

The film reminds adults of those summer vacations of our childhood, and invites us to learn more about the Italian Riviera, for the good recreation of its fishing villages, the language and especially the pasta and its ice creams. It tells many funny and moving moments, and above all it contains an important message about the value of friendship, overcoming adversity and that we have to accept others no matter how different they are from us, something that is so relevant today. day. However, despite the magical components, and the crazy situations that we live in the story, it does not quite measure up to other studio films such as Toy Story or Cars.

Likewise, it is very remarkable not only the great animation work that we can all expect from a Pixar work, it is also worth mentioning its soundtrack, the work of Dan Romer, a well-known composer of series soundtracks for television series such as Superman and Lois, or The Good Doctor, who has undoubtedly done a great job on it.

Synopsis: The story takes place in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera. It is the growth of a child experiencing an unforgettable summer with ice cream, pasta and endless scooter rides. Luca shares these adventures with his new best friend, but all the fun is threatened by a big secret: he is an otherworldly sea monster located just below the surface of the water.

Director (s): Enrico Casarosa

Gender : Animation

