Criticism of I never (Never Have I Ever), the comedy that triumphs on Netflix created by Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project) and based on their experiences. On the platform since April 27.

It has been in the top 10 of the most watched Netflix content and there are no signs of going down this ranking in the coming weeks: what are the reasons for the success of a teen comedy like I never (Never Have I Ever)?

After watching the ten episodes that make up its first season, the answer is clear: it has a soul, although it is also quite light. Not only for the format, but also for the design of the characters and the depth of the plot. It is true that there is some family drama, but as a whole it is a quite refreshing proposal, nice and not too demanding on the viewer.

In short: it lends itself to the marathon because it is consumed with extreme ease and allowing the plot to guide an audience sufficiently spurred on by the little soap opera that develops in an institute.

But it is not for that reason inconsequential, topical or easy, taking us through hackneyed lands a thousand times. On the contrary, it goes off the rails a lot.

Our protagonist is Devi, a young woman who wants to live a modern life to be popular, but it is not easy for her with her background. Her father died the previous year of a heart attack in concert and this caused paralysis in her legs that relegated her to a wheelchair for months.

There are several reasons why Yo is never special: First, it is the only series on the vast television scene starring a young American woman of first-generation Hindu descent. But it is also that its entire environment is diverse, with many characters of different ethnicities integrated into a society that knows well that it is a melting pot of cultures and origins and that, generally, welcomes them into its bosom without major difficulties.

So much so that, except in cases where the features are very marked, the high school classmates themselves do not even know it. This is the case of Paxton, Devi’s love interest, whose origin is partly Japanese, although no one has noticed it.

The second is that Devi’s provenance and the customs of his family are not the central theme of the plot or a trauma to overcome but something customary to his existence that he copes as best he can in full puberty, when he feels perhaps less rooted in the environment. family.

The funny thing is that although she feels more American than anything else, she is surrounded by a very wide range of characters who are in different positions: from fervent defenders of tradition to rupturists who do not intend to abide by it in any way and advocate openness. towards western freedom to finish their studies or find a related partner without undergoing an arranged marriage.

So no, it is not a series in the style of I want to be like Beckham, although the comparison is almost inevitable due to the setting in which it takes place, because what it is about is, sorry for my words, a salidilla teenager, a sack of walking hormones, what he wants is to have a normal life and to cross all the barriers that still resist him: to sleep with the boy he likes, to get drunk with the popular ones of the insti and to forget about the shock that the loss of his father caused, a fundamental figure for her.

I never is a series that is based on the semi-autobiographical comedy-related account of the producer and screenwriter’s own education Mindy kaling when he was young. She already broke schemes with The Mindy Project in her day and is undoubtedly the soul of the series, giving her all her enthusiasm and impudence.

At this point, we have to talk about the point of view from which this story is narrated because the narrator is none other than the tennis player John McEnroe which gives the series another added eccentricity point. Until the last moment, we did not discover why he is the one designated to send us Devi’s experiences, so we will keep the secret so as not to burst your surprise.

In short, without being a perfect series, I never It can make special grace to those who enjoyed series like Sex Education, without going any further. It is true that the secondary plots associated with Devi’s best friends are somewhat less original and that a terribly abused character slips in: an obese boy who is treated with extreme cruelty.

They are the weak points of a series that can give much more of itself and that opens up a little more the possibilities for us to put ourselves before the mirror to see to what extent we are mixed and we are more equal between us than we think, regardless of our origin, creed, social background or intellectual level.

Assessment

Ten episodes of about 25 minutes on average in the key of adolescent comedy … To this light formula are added new incentives such as enormous diversity and an unprejudiced treatment of sex and human relationships.

The best

Its particular sense of humor, its coloring and its light air: very treatable and leaves a good taste in the mouth. A nice and undemanding proposal.

Worst

You could delve much deeper into some interesting issues and avoid body shaming towards an obese character that appears to be being caricatured.

