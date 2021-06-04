Qatar World Cup



Criticism of Godín for controversial goal annulled to Uruguay in Qualifying



Christian Felipe Amezquita Ortiz June 3, 2021, 08:22 pm

The ‘Celeste’ could not at home against Paraguay, ended up tying at zero.

In the second match of the seventh round of Qualifying, Uruguay could not in the Centennial of Montevideo against a solid Paraguay. The duel ended tied at zero.

Of course, the controversies were not lacking. The performance of Wilmar Roldán, on the field, and Nicolás Gallo, in the VAR, was harshly criticized.

At minute 25 of the game, the homeowners scored what seemed like the opening of the scoring, but everything was canceled out of place. Supposedly Matías Viña participates indirectly in the play (he does not touch it) that ends in a goal by Jonathan Rodríguez.

The decision was immediately criticized for precisely the passive position of the Uruguayan winger. For the majority, a huge mistake by the Colombian arbitration.

The reactions of the protagonists were not long in coming. Through his social networks, Diego Godín left a clear message to Conmebol: “Shame”, he tweeted on Twitter along with the video of the action.

With equality, both Uruguay and Paraguay were left with seven units in the table.