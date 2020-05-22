Share

A mother and her two daughters inherit a house. But on her first night, murderers appear and the mother is forced to fight to save her daughters. Ghostland is the work of Pascal Laugier, who already directed the incredible Martyrs, in 2008,

here we have another awkward movie, which plays with the perception of reality, the viewer He does not know if what he sees is reality or a lie. The start is brilliant, fast, it keeps tension all the time, but the last two thirds fall in rhythm and tone. Laugier fails to set the tone, fails to define which moments are comical or serious. It is a fairly major flaw. The development of the characters is minimal, as well as the explanations about the two assassins in the film, where there are no explanations that I think would be necessary.

Ghostland goes from more to less,

it has some interesting script twist, but lazy running. Laugier he tries more than he achieves, leaving a somewhat lame tape. Yes it’s true that manages to suffocate with the original idea, and he succeeds at times. Use a mix of genres that sometimes works and many others do not, the tone that I mentioned before. Camera play is dynamic, but ineffective at key moments on the tape. The scares are a topic, as well as the setting is back.

Ghostland does not stand out,

but it differs because it plays very well with the psychology of the characters, a situation that takes advantage of its turn. A great aspect is photography gloomy, dirty and dark, which helps generate that feeling of overwhelm. Ghostland manages to create tension, but what, how horror tape leaves to be desired.

