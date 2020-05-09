Between Salinas and a naked management. The attacks on AMLO only demonstrate that they were unable, even with their masters and doctorates, to build a viable political model

Narro and EPN

Regeneration, May 8, 2020. In this reflection the author points out

No. I am not the one to criticize Doctor Narro’s academic degrees. I criticize their pettiness in the midst of a health crisis.

In this matter of Battles on social media, meanness and bad milk are supposed to be usufruct of the right.

But the left can also open it if needed. The problem is that hitting them with their own weapons knocks them to the ground. But hey.

The controversy arises from that, by questioning Don Narro’s academic credentials, they dust off AMLO’s academic record, which inevitably leads to criticism of the pure academy.

Here I quote an ideologist undercover on the right, Don Gabriel Zaid.

From books to power (I love the book) develops the theory that academic credentials serve to start learning from above.

In Mexico, political parties are unrepresentative because, until recently, they were not accountable to their constituents.

They just had to be faithful to the guidelines of their leaders.

Salinas de Gortari is a genius wherever they see him.

He’s a brilliant guy with credentials at the best universities in the United States. Now, ask about their management.

A chart circulates around that punishes Zedillo with negative numbers, especially in the first year of his government.

But This crisis is entirely attributable to Salinas, who kept the peso’s value high for electoral reasons.

The Zapatista army, the murders of Colosio and Ruiz Massieu undressed his administration. And there was not a single paper, a title that avoided that.

AMLO knows the country inch by inch.

His authority then emanates from that hypothesis proved by Gabriel Zaid and contradicted by his korifee Krauze in the tropical Messiah.

PThe right may exercise pettiness with respect to AMLO’s academic credentials but not his moral stature, alien to academic degrees.

Again I say it.

The attacks on the president’s administration only show that they were unable, even with their master’s degrees and doctorates, to build a viable political model.

So let’s go back to the root. Hug

* Ramiro Padilla Atondo

Cultural defeat of the right: the invisible hand of the market

Mexico’s historic turn in 2018: We voted for a change so that different things were done away from these dogmas that have the world on its knees

the invisible hand of the market does not exist

Regeneration, April 23, 2020. In this second installment on the Cultural Defeat of the Right, a central issue of democratic change in Mexico is addressed, that is, the relationship between emerging society, government and privileged large companies.

The cultural defeat of the right

Second part: The invisible hand of the market

By Ramiro Padilla Atondo*

There is a logic that guides the actions of large corporations, profit as the ultimate goal. No matter the cutbacks, send their employees without pay to their homes because in the end, first are the profits.

The first and most finished effort to prevent monopolies from ending Controlling the public life of a country occurred in the early 20th century in the United States.

The famous robber barons (a mixture of philanthropists and cheats that included Andrew Carnegie JP Morgan, among others) They distorted the market in such a way that the state had to intervene.

In the late 1970s, business pressures in the United States caused will stand up a historical milestone that led to the largest postwar industrial expansion, the progressive tax system.

Corporations paid up to 90% of their profits in taxes.

The extinction of the limits to campaign contributions allowed now big corporations yes begin the dismantling of the welfare state, paying extraordinary amounts to have senators and congressmen by way of which led to the 2008 crisis.

The Reagan-Thatcher era started savage capitalism.

In Mexico, the arrival of a gray bureaucrat like Miguel De la Madrid laid the foundations for arrival through an electoral fraud by the technocrats at the hands of a young and ambitious president, Carlos Salinas de Gortari who created the millionaire caste that now fiercely fights the Andrés Manuel López Obrador government.

The gospel of the minimal state, beachhead of the ideological struggle led by the North American universities, which gave a prestigious status to its graduates, allowed them, as if it were a multilevel, expand that creed exponentially to countries that did not have the conditions to exercise neoliberalism without increasing poverty.

The health crisis has demonstrated the inherent contradictions of this particular type of capitalism. The measures enacted for our president they have laid the foundations for a new type of social pact.

The Mexican business community, with a double discourse emanating from this school of thought, which on the one hand cries out for the invisible hand of the market and on the other, demands a government rescue that will not come.

It doesn’t take a doctor of economics to understand that the corporate bailout would leave the situation in an impasse, that is, nothing would improve other than maintaining a status quo immovable in which the situation of the base would not improve and most likely it would worsen.

And the extreme pauperization of the lower class is already a matter of national security.

Supporting the poorest represents an act of historical justice, a solution to a historical claim and an act of congruence with the campaign promise that Amlo proposed: For the good of all, first the poor.

There is nothing complicated about it.

The invisible hand of the market does not exist

The invisible hand of the market does not exist as it has been tried to the end. There are privileged entrepreneurs who claim something that they believe belongs to them, within the framework of a society that took a historic turn in 2018.

We voted for a change so that different things were done away from these dogmas that have the world on its knees.

To be continue…

How the Right Lost the Cultural War in Mexico

Perhaps we would like more energetic responses from the president, but it is obvious that he has the strength of the people behind him, and will not fall into useless provocations.

The moral defeat of the right in Mexico

Regeneración, March 21, 2020. This is a work in installments where the cultural victories of the people of Mexico against the neoliberal right, articulated and acting internationally, are analyzed in detail.

How the Right Lost the Cultural War

By Ramiro Padilla Atondo*

The symptoms are in sight. A global pandemic that has brought the capitalist system to its knees. Today the price of a barrel plummeted.

An economy sustained by objects non-essentials that encouraged the individual to consume to satisfy certain marketing standards.

United States

I think of our country, allied to the bitter ranks of the oldest American liberal tradition, where individualism is simply the only possible culture.

Right there, the effects of this exacerbated individualism will be barely quantifiable in the medium term.

A privatized and collapsed health system, which will deliver unpayable accounts for those who do not have insurance for medical expenses, against the current of all countries where health is a simple human right that is not even subject to discussion.

That was the path proposed by the Mexican elites, educated and mentally colonized there, the children of the cubs of the revolution who did not understand that a simple system of standard capitalism did not work with the same variables in a country as unequal as ours.

In a bubble

Hidden (isolated) in a bubble, the Mexican business community has given itself the task of exercising selfishness.

Disconnected from a reality that overwhelms them, they shout to the four winds that reality is not as it is, but as they want it to be, devoid of evidence that they could make them understand that the collapse of the country is their collapse as well.

Their koripheans, simple news anchors or journalists who they do not understand that the system in which they lived no longer exists, they demand a return to the seed of corruption.

They even get sidestepped in a coup attempt.

The acts of criminals such as Ricardo Salinas Pliego, his spokesman Javier Alatorre, the mental dwarf whom they baptized with the name of Pedro Ferriz de Con, they are a sample of the lost cultural war.

They still have an audience, but unfortunately, a majority of it is an electronic audience.

Bot farms that artificially support a discontent that the damn reality, the surveys of Tyrians and Trojans say no, that it is for the other side, with undeniable popularity of the president.

Even all Polls promoted by the same minions on the right take sovereign beatings, like the free Mexico polls.

The cultural war was lost in the trenches of poverty, with politicians with a short-term vision who did not understand at the time that their policies, where contracts were privileged by way they ended up exploding in their hands.

And there will be no democratic way to return. Not at least in the short term.

Very similar to what happened in CDMX, where a right-wing government is reason for risto.

Perhaps we would like a more energetic response from our president, but it is obvious that he has the strength of the people behind him, and will not fall into useless provocations in the midst of the national emergency.

To be continue…

*Ramiro Padilla Atondo, @ramiroatondo He is a Mexican writer born in Ensenada, Baja California.

Author of the story books A three steps down the line, Tales from the Zoo, Waiting for Death and from novels Short fiction story and Days of August.

Some of his published essays are: Reading and counter reading, Mexico for foreigners, The divided truth and Leaves without a route.