The Italian press is already beginning to see Cristiano as “human”. Juve went to the Coppa Italia final but tied 0 against AC Milan in a party with nothing of public and few lights. One of the outstanding disappointments of the night was that of Cristiano, of whom his return was expected with great hope, and It ended up being a “disappointment”.

06/13/2020 at 15:49

CEST

Portuguese even missed a penalty that he could have given the ‘Vechia Signora’ peace of mind at the first exchange, and could not see Donnarumma’s network despite having played more than 70 minutes with one less man for Rebic’s expulsion.

The Italian press this Saturday has been very critical of the team and, especially, of Cristiano, who has to make a difference. The Gazzetta Dello Sport qualifies as “Disappointing & rdquor; the performances of the Portuguese and Pjanic. The media adds that Cristiano “did not have his day & rdquor; and that he failed actions like “one less player than the common & rdquor;. Furthermore, it underlines that, apart from having failed the penalty, the former madridista lost a total of 14 balls they were very damaging to your team.

“Ronaldo does not shine & rdquor ;, highlights the Corriere Dello Sport. “A bad night & rdquor;. The other means indicates that the attacker did not function as a center forward, and describes him as “human”. “It is a little rusty & rdquor;, says the Corriere Della Sera.

There is unanimity in Italy about Cristiano’s poor performance, and that also translates into numbers. All the main media in the country concluded that the footballer would not deserve more than a 5 for his performance: Gazzetta, CorSport, Corriere della Sera, Repubblica, La Stampa and Il Giornale. Except Tuttosport, who rated it a 6.

Definitely a bad day for Cristiano Ronaldo.