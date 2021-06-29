Criticism of Black Widow. The epic farewell of an avenger

On July 9, Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson’s latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + (spoiler-free).

After a long wait and many delays in its premiere due to the Covi19 pandemic, the long-awaited Black Widow finally arrives in theaters, a film that marks the farewell of Scarlett Johansson in the Cinematic Universe to the character she has played since 2010 with his first appearance in Iron Man 2, since then he appeared in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), The Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil war (2016), Avengers : infinity war (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The fans in all these years always demanded a solo movie for the character, first because the character immediately won the applause and affection of the public, and second because it opened a very interesting line that although it had been explored in part with him The Winter Soldier, there was no Marvel movie, less superheroic and more in the vein of movies like the Bourne saga or more gimmicky like Mission: Impossible, it had to be at her farewell when we could see Natasha Romanoff exploiting all the potential that had a character relegated in previous films to a supporting role.

Because to be honest, although his sacrifice in Avengers: endgame to obtain the soul gem was an unforgettable moment, he did not pay the well-deserved tribute that others like Tony Stark / Iron Man, if they had, in my opinion, the funeral scene although emotional , it should have been for all the fallen avengers in the infinity saga.

About the movie

Black Widow, is directed by the Australian, Cate Shortland, famous for her award-winning film Lore, and responsible for other films such as Berlin Syndrome. Accompanying the cast are Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh (Hereditary, Little Women, Fighting with my family), David Harbor (Stranger Things, Hellboy), Rachel Weisz (The Mummy 1 and 2, The Bourne Legacy), Ray Winstone (The Departed), William Hurt (The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil war), Olga Kurylenko (Oblivion, James Bond: Quantum of solace) and OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale), among others.

In Black Widow we follow Natasha Romanoff moments after Captain America: Civil war, after having betrayed the Iron Man team (those who agreed with the Sokovia agreements) and helping Steve Rogers and Bucky take the Quinjet, after having left unconscious to T’Challa.

Nat must use all his spy knowledge and resources to escape the relentless pursuit of General Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross, if you saw The Incredible Hulk you already know what he is capable of. While trying to hide, she must also face the darkest chapters of her life when a dangerous conspiracy related to her past arises and a new threat that haunts her, known as Taskmaster.

A story that shows us some chapters of his childhood, the origins of the character as the ruthless spy of the Russian government, and delves into some issues addressed in 2012’s The Avengers, such as a conversation he has with Loki, and what happened in Budapest with Clint Barton.

The film departs in part from other more superheroic ones, showing a spy story in the purest style of the Mission: Impossible franchise, with a good balance between history and scenes of a lot of action, I would also say that if the UCM had opted for films that They could see almost the whole family, in this we find one more movie for adults, but that has some comical moments to reduce the tension such as the constant taunts to the character of Natasha Romanoff for being part of the Avengers.

As for the cast, they are all great, especially Florence Pugh, an actress who collects the witness of Johansson in the future of the UCM and whom we will see in the series Hawkeye. And I’m really looking forward to seeing more of David Harbor’s Red Guardian, Rachel Weisz’s Melina.

I would also like to highlight the soundtrack by Lorne Balfe, whose work we have been able to hear in high-action films such as Netflix’s 6 in the shadows, Ang Lee’s Geminis, and who is precisely working on the scores for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.

The only but that would take out of the film are the final moments in which the story leaves us a couple of holes in the plot that could have been shown, perhaps in a sequel or a possible movie of Avengers: secrets, but I’m afraid that that it will not happen. Also attentive to the post credits scene, that if in some Marvel movies they do not have a great relevance in this one.

In conclusion, a great farewell to Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, in a film that will excite fans of the character and lovers of franchises such as James Bond or Mission: Impossible.

