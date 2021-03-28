Criticism of Belén Esteban for what she said about sexist violence in ‘Saturday Deluxe’

Belén Esteban, on Saturday Deluxe (Telecinco). (Photo: TELECINCO)

Belén Esteban, a collaborator of Sábado Deluxe and Sálvame on Telecinco, got into a good mess this Saturday when, in full direct, she defended that in Spain “there are also mistreated men” and “women who make false complaints.”

Esteban acknowledged that there were “few” men abused “but there are,” he said.

A statement made while debating in the program about the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive, in which Rocío Carrasco, daughter of Rocío Jurado, recounts the abuse she allegedly received from her ex-husband and father of her two children , Antonio David Flores.

Official data from the General Council of the Judiciary indicate that, of the 1,557,190 complaints that have been registered since 2009, only 121 have been filed for false complaints. Of those, only 0.0069% have ended with a conviction.

According to the same data, from 2019, there were 168 complaints still pending, the percentage would not exceed 0.01% in the unlikely hypothesis that a conviction would be issued in all of them.

According to the 2015 report on fatal victims of gender-based violence and domestic violence in the context of a partner or ex-partner, between 2008 and 2015 a total of 58 men were murdered by their partners or ex-partners, compared to 488 women murdered in that same period.

According to another study by this body, of the 48 sentences handed down in 2016 related to homicides and murders among members of the couple or ex-partner, 38 were murders of a woman (79%) and 10 of a man (21%). ). Regarding the sex of the people prosecuted in these cases, 41 were men and seven women; and the finally condemned, 40 men and seven women …

