Criticism of a Galician television program for “normalizing harassment” between a young woman and her ex-partner

Parties, social entities and a large number of citizens have shown their rejection of the Land Rober program on the Galician regional television (TVG) for “normalizing harassment” and “promoting sexist violence” after what they experienced in this Thursday’s broadcast.

The space sought reconciliation between a young man, who had come to the set, and his ex-partner. The woman refused on several occasions for the reunion to take place and, at the insistence of the program, ended up explaining on the air that she had suffered episodes of harassment and control that led her to end the relationship.

In the previous interview that the presenter conducted outside the set, the young man acknowledged that the break had occurred because of his “jealousy” and that the woman had previously told him that she did not want to return with him.

However, both the presenter Roberto Vilar and the guest of the program, Toñi Moreno, spoke on the set with the young woman to ask her if she wanted to see her ex-partner, trying to convince her to allow the meeting to take place. Thus, they referred to the case with expressions such as that the young man had “every right to this act of love” and to “get his girlfriend back.”

That never had to happen. We, in our good intention to tell a love story, were wrong, I was completely wrong Roberto Vilar, host of the program

Although at first the young woman limited herself to saying that there was no possibility of reconciliation and that she did not want to see him, finally, between requests from the collaborators to explain her reasons, she burst into tears and said that the relationship had ended because of control and the jealousy to which her ex-partner subjected her, reading her mobile messages or distancing her from her friends.

After listening to her version, Roberto Vilar apologized to her, an act that he repeated this Friday afternoon in the program …

