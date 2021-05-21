Criticism, Netflix cuts the wings of ‘The Neighbor’ in flight, with a magnificent second season

It may have taken us a bit to accept that Netflix is ​​not our marathon buddy, as it likes to introduce itself to the streaming platform, but a private company that is governed by economic rules. “Very cute, very modern”, as Paquita Salas said, but If a series does not have enough audience it will cancel it, as the television networks have done all God’s life. It has happened with ‘Sense8’, ‘The OA’, ‘GLOW’ … and, of course, in Spain we will not be less.

‘The neighbor’ was already born as a rare bird in Netflix’s national catalog. Between Bambú soap operas and spectacular and dark thrillers, this traditional comedy created by Raúl Navarro and Miguel Esteban arrived at the end of 2019 with more mundane ambitions. Curiously, through its protagonists, young people without a penny who live in old flats in Madrid, its everyday setting and some of its plots with touches of social criticism, it was also the Spanish Netflix series that was closest to reality. Or at least one of them: that of the precarious thirty-year-old who tries to live in the big city. Few things are more superheroic.

So it’s no big surprise that season two is the last. Probably ‘The Neighbor’, a series about a Superman trapped in ‘7 lives’, would not have had much continuity in any network. There they are ‘Vota Juan’, ‘Shame’, ‘Look what you’ve done’ or ‘The end of the comedy’, which, no matter where they are broadcast, do not usually go beyond two or three seasons.

It is not a big surprise but it is very sad, especially because ‘The Neighbor’, like all good comedy, has finished finding its tone, polishing its edges and greasing its parts in a magnificent second season. Half of the blame falls on the writers room, in which Navarro and Esteban repeat and Marc Crehuet (‘The one-eyed king’) and the new showrunners, Josep Gatell (‘It’s for your good’) and Teresa de Rosendo join (‘Medical Center’). Not that there is a big change in the series, just everything is better: the humor has stronger points, the characters are more defined and the story revolves around a handful of interesting plots and goes in a very specific direction.

The competition between Javi and Lola after she discovered that she also has superpowers is a fun starting point that draws on the traditional cliché of “them against them”, but the answer is fresh and honest: both they and they are equally regrettable. And even so, they will have to be superheroes because that is what they have been given. ‘El vecino’, which is already an adaptation of a comic by Santiago García and Pepo Pérez, reminds us of comics like ‘Superlópez’ or ‘Mortadelo y Filemón’: against the epic and aspirational story, deeply American, that is usually linked to this gender, here we have supermen and superwomen who are neither good nor bad; if anything clumsy, lazy or rednecks, but with a good background. Neither Marvel, nor Alan Moore nor ‘The Boys’: simply Spain.

The other half of the blame that ‘The neighbor’ has improved so much falls on the cast. Quim Gutiérrez, Clara Lago, Adrián Pino and Catalina Sopelana continue to fit in very well in that leading quartet that gives off even more chemistry than in the first season. In addition, the presence of some secondary ones that did not finish working have disappeared or decreased and others that did, such as Aníbal Gómez, exploited more.

But it is the three new signings, Fran Perea, Javier Botet and Gracia Olayo, who finish putting the bow on him. The first works very well as a source of meta-referential jokes and also as a self-parody of ‘What happened to Jorge Sanz?’. And Botet once again plays the alien in what may be the case of the most curious “pigeonhole” in Spanish industry, but here he shows again that in addition to his physique, which has made him an international horror star, he has a lot of talent for comedy. Also noteworthy is Celia de Molina, who has become the official scene stealer of May with small roles here and in ‘Reyes de la noche’.

Gracia Olayo must be fed separately: plays a mayor obsessed with bringing the Olympic Games to Madrid who has nothing to do with Ana Botella, although her charisma, her heartiness and her taste for the corruption of being around the house would fit perfectly in a certain leading party in Madrid.

Madrid, Madrid, Madrid …

That other protagonist. It is clear that this series did not have a large budget to show the city in all its splendor, but the lack of money is replaced here with the expression of a spirit that is difficult to exemplify but that covers everything: the corner bar, the husky businessman, the complex city project, the old floor with dusty furniture, the power of the straw that has become so catastrophically evident in recent months. In ‘El vecino’ Madrid you can’t see it but you can feel it.

And a little note about the music: if in the first season it was a pleasure to hear a whole repertoire of indie and Spanish pop music, this new stage exemplifies the logical evolution of every hipster who ends up turning around and embracing the music of Nena Daconte. And what’s even better: the songs not only underline and underpin the story, but also nourish it with gags and script twists. Few Spanish series have made better use of their soundtrack.

Perhaps there are too many winks and nudges for a series to reach the general public, and that is why we understand that Netflix has decided to end its journey. But It is painful to think how much more this comedy could have grown in a third season that, judging by its last episode, the writers already had in mind.

Netflix premieres the eight episodes of the second and final season of ‘The Neighbor’ this Friday, May 21.

Grade: 8

The best: The very Madrid mayor of Gracia Olayo

Worst: That he deceives the public by being part of that current of Spanish comedy that seems silly but is not so silly