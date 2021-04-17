Criticism, ‘Natura Bizia’: Feeling the force of biodiversity

In 2020, ‘Dehesa, the forest of the Iberian lynx’, an excellent documentary by Joaquín Gutiérrez Acha, came to Spanish theaters, which culminated a thematic trilogy on the exceptional flora and fauna of the Iberian Peninsula, which began with the remarkable ‘Guadalquivir’ and continued with the wonderful ‘Cantabrico’. Acha is not the only one to bring to the big screen the majesty of the natural world that exists in Spain, one of the European countries with the greatest biodiversity in its ecosystems, thanks to the different types of climate that coexist in the same territory.

Now comes ‘Natura Bizia’, a worthy successor to Acha’s trilogy. Documentary filmmaker Lexeia Larrañaga takes over, with a fascinating debut and just as sublime as the aforementioned ‘Dehesa’ and ‘Cantabrico’. The director chooses to show the natural wonders found in the Basque Country and Navarra, two of the greenest autonomous communities in Spain. Larrañaga, along with the producer and director of photography, Alexander Gutiérrez, execute a brilliant feature film in which they explore the very biodiversity that exists in both territories.

Entering the Izki natural park, in Álava, crossing the Sierre de Aralar, the Gorge of Lumbier, the Bardenas Reales, showing the Graellsia butterfly, considered one of the most beautiful in the Old Continent; exploring the Bay of Biscay, where whales land, or showing an entire survivor such as the European mink or the fierceness of the female hawks; it also captures the habitat of the brown bear. Larrañaga creates a feature film that makes the public feel an immersive journey to this hidden paradise and at the same time in plain sight. Gutiérrez’s photography is masterful, reaching the level of Wanda Natura’s productions.

A formidable documentary, worthy heir to Gutiérrez Acha’s cinema

Although it is impossible not to be carried away by the beauty of the images, ‘Natura Bizia’ leaves a warning that must be taken into account: this whole world is in danger. Climate change is the main enforcement arm, but also the inaction of society -especially with regard to the protection of endangered species- cause that beauty, of which one is unable to not get caught, can disappear. Félix Rodríguez de la Fuente already said: “We must contribute to the fact that the Earth continues to be a blue planet for centuries.”

Gutiérrez Acha showed that Spanish cinema, when it comes to natural documentaries, was at the same level as the cinema of Jacques Perrin, Jacques Cluzaud and Luc Jacquet; now Larrañaga is running as a clear successor, demonstrating not only that the genre has a quarry in the Spanish industry, but that it also has a renewed female voice. In addition, it should be remembered that ‘Natura Bizia’ will also have a continuation in the form of a series for EITB, which will delve (more if possible) into the biodiversity of the region. A fascinatingly beautiful film, one of those that captivates and also raises awareness.

Grade: 8

The best: His masterful photography, his message of protection of biodiversity and flora and fauna.

Worst: Thinking that it will not have enough circulation in theaters.