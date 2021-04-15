Criticism, ‘Mortal Kombat’, an insanely brutal and bloody reboot to satisfy fans of fatalities

Warner had a difficult task when it came to reinventing the ‘Mortal Kombat’ franchise for new generations. The bad reputation of the 90s film adaptations cast a shadow over the property that was hard to avoid. The ultraviolent video game is a classic for gamers and we have already seen on more than one occasion how difficult it is to transfer them to the big screen, so it is normal that doubts arose regarding a new movie.

However, on this occasion the studio has opted to remain faithful to the violent spirit of the game and has turned it into a Incredibly brutal and gory show that honors the ghoulish fatalities of the console classic; an R-rated movie that hasn’t skimped on blood (digital, though) and gore to please the fans and keep us from saying, “This has nothing to do with the video game.” Because for better or for worse, this is 100% ‘Mortal Kombat’ in all its violent glory.

An essential and necessary change

‘Mortal Kombat’ is directed by the debutant Simon McQuoid. For the most part, the film is faithful to the mythology created in 1992 by Ed Boon and John Tobias, the creators of the Midway Games classic. But of course, to turn a simple arcade fighting game into a nearly two-hour movie, you have to build a story that will serve as an excuse for the interdimensional festival of guts and guts. To do this, they created a new character that serves as an entry point for the viewer, both those who know the lore of the game well, and for neophytes who simply want to see an action blockbuster without losing too much of the thread.

The film tells the story of Cole Young (Lewis Tan), an MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter in low hours who possesses the Dragon’s Mark not knowing that this means that he belongs to a legendary caste of fighters destined to save the Earth. His character is created as an excuse to explain what ‘Mortal Kombat’ is from scratch and present his mythical fighters in their respective origin stories.

When Emperor Shang Tsung (Chin Han) of Outworld sends his greatest warrior, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim), fearsome supernatural Cryomancer and former rival to Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), to hunt him down, Cole sets out on a journey to find and reunite the greatest champions on Earth, a group of fighters with whom he will engage in a massive battle across the universe.

Cole is joined by Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), the mercenary Kano (Josh Lawson) and seasoned warriors Liu Kang (Ludi Lin) and Kung Lao (Max Huang), with whom he will train at the Lord’s temple. Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Elder God and protector of the kingdom of Earth, to unlock his arcana (the immense power that arises from within his soul and gives him his powers on the battlefield) in time to save his family and stop the Outworld threat.

It does not fool anyone and gives what it promises

Taking into account the difficulty of translating a concept like ‘Mortal Kombat’ into film language, the film does a decent job of adapting it, putting the spotlight on action and violence in massive amounts, instead of boring us with stories that have nothing to do with the game.

The film kicks off in style with a powerful prologue in which we witness the epic confrontation between Sub-Zero and Scorpion that sets in motion the chain of events that will lead us to combat for the universe; a strong start that is a statement of intent in its display of martial arts and graphic violence. Rivers of blood, merciless carnage and blows that can be felt from the armchair. It’s as if the spirit of the Japanese Takashi Miike (‘Hara-Kiri’, ’13 Assassins’) has taken over the film.

After this adrenaline rush, it is easy to enter the proposal and let yourself be carried away. Something advisable considering what comes next. And it is that by many efforts of the scriptwriters, Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, to give logic to the story, it is inevitable that by its very nature it falls into the absurd. But never mind, ‘Mortal Kombat’ embraces (and repeatedly strikes) its story’s illogic to stand proud as the mindless and wild action spectacle that is.

Namely, This is one of those movies in which the plot is the least of it and with which it is advisable not to get exquisite or demanding, because its objective is not to win the Oscar for best screenplay, but to make us have a fun time based on excessive action, large-scale fantasy adventure and brutal fights. Challenge that far exceeds. And blood, guts, broken bones, dismemberments, magical powers, monstrous creatures, robotic arms and everything else you can imagine …

The middle ground between fan service and general service

Although the rhythm slows down in a couple of moments and the story will make more than one roll their eyes, ‘Mortal Kombat’ stands as pure and unapologetic escapism. Visually it is also up to par, with characters looking very close to their video game analogues (there will be no complaints here because they have completely changed some iconic fighter) and a fairly stylized aesthetic finish. Especially noteworthy are the digital effects that bring Sub-Zero’s icy powers to life, a real visual feast.

As for the characters, it cannot be said that they are the height of depth, sure, but taking into account the nature of the premise, they have done a correct job of characterizing them and give them personalities and origin stories without being ridiculed (which, considering their profiles, was easy), highlighting the irreverent humor that Josh Lawson brings as Kano, the human fierceness of Sonya Blade and the combination of strength and sensitivity of Liu Kang and Kung Lao.

In general, ‘Mortal Kombat’ brings the world of video games to the cinema with a lot of care and attention to detail, ensuring that the fans leave satisfied. Those unfamiliar with its mythology may not be on the same level, but it’s still a pretty solid and entertaining action movie. for those who enjoy this type of cinema regardless of their origin, and without the fan service for gamers being an inconvenience.

Although there are those who defend the first film of the 90s as a classic of their generation (and they are in their right), with this reboot, the franchise finally has the adaptation to the cinema that it asked for, an orgy of blood and violence that does for video game cinema what ‘The Warren File’ did for commercial terror, elevate it into a well-calibrated spectacle for mass audiences and increase its potential as a franchise (Not surprisingly, James Wan is one of the film’s producers). Without giving the feeling of being just a preamble / excuse to create a saga, ‘Mortal Kombat’ leaves wanting more and asks for revenge in a sequel that we hope will arrive.

Note: 7

The best: The action, the fights and the extremely high level of violence, pure fatality to satisfy the fans.

Worst: A script that there is no where to take it and progressively falls into absurdity.