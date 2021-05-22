Criticism, ‘MODOK’: Supervillain in Crisis

The changes that Marvel Studios has undergone in recent years have revolutionized everything related to its Cinematic Universe. Since the absorption of 20th Century Fox to the dissolution of the Marvel Television brand, the House of Ideas has seen how characters from outside studios have ended up returning to their home, such as the X-Men or the Fantastic Four. In all this restructuring, there have been productions that went between two waters, as is the case of ‘MODOK’, created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, which voices the supervillain in its original version.

The production of ‘MODOK’ got the green light in the last stage of Marvel Television. In fact, it was going to form a kind of universe of its own, since this company, together with Marvel Animation, had planned to make several series with Hit-Monjey, Triga & Dazzler and Howard the Duck to end up uniting them all in a fiction called ‘The Offenders ‘. Ultimately, both ‘Hit-Monkey’ and ‘MODOK’ survived.

Even if, officially, ‘MODOK’ does not belong to the UCM, that does not prevent it from taking advantage of various elements of the Marvel Studios film saga to make winks or some joke. Because there is the main virtue of the series, which will be discussed in this text based on the first two episodes, not being tied to any franchise gives it that freedom that the acid, ironic and sardonic tone that has the creation of Blum and Oswalt.

The supervillain that Marvel needed

And is that ‘MODOK’ has that adult humor that, in the productions of Marvel characters, has only been seen with ‘Deadpool’. The fact that it is made in stop-motion animation causes its sarcastic style to recall iconic series from the late 90s and early 2000s such as ‘Celebrity Deathmatch’ or ‘Robot Chicken’. What’s more, if it were broadcast on MTV instead of Disney +, it would hit the mark. Full of black humor, the series works thanks to some tremendously spun scripts and, above all, to its main star: MODOK

Supervillain created by Jack Kirby, the character was crying out for a solo series. Blum and Oswalt deconstruct the image of the archenemy of the Avengers, to create a man who lives a terrible mid-life crisis and who as a villain is not that he has shown much, despite his supposed metahuman intellect. His charisma is fabulous, similar to that of other endearing baddies like Deathstroke from ‘Teen Titans Go! The movie ‘or Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz from’ Phineas and Ferb ‘but within a logic of adult humor, allowing for more daring and brutal scenes.

‘MODOK’ is the series that Marvel needed. On the other hand, thanks to its abstract situation, the series has included characters that, for now, have not been able to share a sequence in the UCM, such as Iron Man and Mr. Sinister. That creative freedom, in addition to being seen in his humor, can also be appreciated graphically, which adds to his exceptional character. CWith a confirmed second season, the House of Ideas has been proving for a season that it is capable of bringing different productions to the Avengers epic. A supervillain who has come to stay, tremendously human and funny.

Grade: 8

The best: Without a doubt, MODOK, as well as his family melodrama scenes. His wife, Jodie, needs a spin-off now.

Worst: Those looking for a production more in the vein of the Captain America or the Avengers movies will not like it.